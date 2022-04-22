Gouda times! 5 gooey greats for Grilled Cheese Month in Orlando

Why a whole month for grilled cheese rather than just one day (which it gets, by the way, on April 12)?

“Because cheese is life and deserves to be celebrated for more than just one day!” says Samantha Jerden.

And as managing partner for Grilled Cheezus , which opened its first location off Pittman Street in downtown Orlando back in 2019, she’s living her love for this classic sandwich every single day. That one’s located inside Brew Theory’s sudsy taproom, but about a month ago, their first brick-and-mortar landed in Orlando’s Mills 50 neighborhood (912 Mills Ave.; 407-412-5006); grilledcheezus.com ) to spread the grilled cheese gospel.

You could eat a different grilled cheese from the Grilled Cheezus menu for most of the month with no repeats, says Jerden, who notes “a fantastic cheese pull and the perfect balance of cheese, sauces and toppings” among the traits of a great sandwich. “Too much or too little of one thing can throw the whole thing off.”

The sammies at Grilled Cheezus look unique due to the waffle presses employed in the process.

“The perfect little squares on the bread give it character, plus they hug the tomato bisque for dipping,” Jerden says.

Grilled cheese and bacon was a lifelong staple for Jerden, who planned the restaurant’s menu with her husband, Damon. “I know so many other people can relate. It’s so much fun to bring something to the table that can actually take you back to the nostalgia of your childhood [grilled cheese] really is a staple comfort food.”

Her personal favorite is the Brie-Yoncé, which holds a special place in her heart.

“First, the name, obviously inspired by the Queen B herself, and it’s the most boujee of all our sandwiches. Brie-Yoncé is on our thick and buttery brioche stuffed with Brie and white cheddary cheese, ham and white truffle honey from Tartufo Prestige . It’s sweet and savory and just so delectable.”

Four more gooey greats follow for your grilled cheese consideration. Go get one!

La Grande Fromage

It’s the O.G. says Tonda Corrente, Orlando’s undeniable Goddess of Gouda. She’s been the city’s foremost expert on all things cheesy since her shop, La Femme du Fromage, opened in East End Market back in 2013.

This offering has been “the most popular and celebrated grilled cheese” since the beginning, says Corrente. “It’s made of our three-cheese house blend, using an aged Cheddar, Gruyere and Havarti with sliced tomatoes, fresh basil and the best imported Prosciutto di Parma that we can find with house garlic butter. And don’t forget the mammoth-sized, fresh-baked Italian bread from Orlando Bakery.”

It’s a sure winner every time, she notes.

“We ain’t messin’ around with our grilled cheese!”

La Femme du Fromage: 3201 Corrine Drive in Orlando; 407-571-9947; lafemmedufromage.com

The Muffuletta Grilled Cheese & Strawberry Fields Forever

If Uncommon Catering & Eatery chef/owner Tara Vernau-Smith had her way, grilled cheese would be celebrated all year long.

“You can’t run out of all the sweet and savory flavors and combos to make,” she opines of this favorite comfort food. “Immediately, when it rains, my mind goes to a grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup. It’s that stringy mouthful of cheese you get on the first bite that sends a shot of happy to your brain. Who wouldn’t want one every day?”

Her self-described “obsession” with making jams, then using them in grilled cheese combos, is a boon for customers, who for a limited time can take advantage of Vernau-Smith’s ode to Florida strawberry season. The Strawberry Fields Forever, also named for her daughter, Scarlett’s favorite Beatles song, features her housemade strawberry basil jam, along with Fontina and goat cheeses, shaved and toasted almonds and baby spinach on sourdough bread.

“The crunch of the almonds makes it all come together, with the tang of the goat cheese and the sweetness of the strawberries and the herbaceousness of the basil all melted together with Fontina, which is my base for all grilled cheeses.”

Miss New Orleans? Check out this ode to Crescent City’s meatiest handheld, where soppressata, Prosciutto di Parma, sharp Provolone, mozzarella and Fontina party with a house-made olive tapenade.

“I personally love muffulettas, and there aren’t too many places to get one around here on good bread,” Vernau-Smith opines. “I came up with this one to keep my cravings at bay.”

Her tapenade, featuring Spanish green queen, black and Kalamata olives with garlic, capers, parsley, carrots and banana peppers offers acidic balance to all that cheesy richness.

Uncommon Catering & Eatery: 2942 Curry Ford Road in Orlando; 407-985-1174; uncommoncatering.com

Seigyn

Stockholm natives Viveca and Håkan Averstedt have been bringing a taste of their home to Orlando since the SwedeDISH food truck started rolling in 2011.

“Everybody loves cheese and you can’t get enough of all the variations of fillings. They are easy to make and eat,” says Viveca Averstedt.

In Sweden, grilled cheese is better known as a toasted or grilled macka.

“Some popular fillings are ham, Dijon mustard, bacon and mushrooms,” she notes, adding that their Seigyn is an extremely popular pick on the truck.

“Made with our homemade Swedish meatballs and the red pickled beet salad or cream sauce — it’s different!”

SwedeDISH: swededishtruck.com ; facebook.com/SwedeDISHFoodTruck; instagram.com/swededishtruck

Basic or “Grown-Up Style”

“What’s not amazing about melty cheese on bread?” asks Joey Morris, co-owner of Orlando’s Gnarly Barley beer bar and sandwich joint.

It’s hypothetical, of course.

“It’s a perfect beer-drinking companion and there are countless excellent cheese and bread combos out there.”

The Gnarly Barley’s offering features heddar, Swiss and Monterey Jack on super-buttery, thick-cut Olde Hearth sourdough ($8).

“Ask for it ‘grown-up style” and we’ll throw on sliced Roma tomato, bacon and our housemade Thousand Island dressing”

Gnarly Barley: 1407 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando; 407-730-9566; thegnarlybarley.com

