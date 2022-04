Nokia is expected to launch its G21 smartphone in India on April 26. The company has recently been counting down the days until the launch of the device on Twitter. A recent report by Pricebaba has also confirmed that the smartphone arriving in India will get the same specifications as the international variant. Nokia is also expected to launch the G11 as well. While there are not many details regarding the G11, it is possible to confirm some of the specifications of the G21 at this time.

CELL PHONES ・ 19 HOURS AGO