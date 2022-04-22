ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines Preparing For Peak Summer Travel Season

By Wyatt Goolsby
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

The airline industry is preparing for the peak summer travel season. Pent-up demand, higher fuel costs, and staff shortages are all reasons why ticket prices are rising quickly. However, many Americans are willing to pay higher prices. It's why some aviation experts like Steve Cowell warn it's likely to get really hectic really soon.

“It’s going to be crowded. Airline schedules aren’t fully filled,” Cowell said. “As a matter of fact, some airlines are even cutting back their schedules due to crew staffing and the ability bring airplanes back into service.”

It's not just the airlines who are experiencing staffing shortages . The TSA is also expected to have less security staff to check in and screen an influx of travelers. Cowell advises you to pack your patience.

“I’d highly recommend booking an early flight,” Cowell explained. “The later in the day your subject to maybe some delays that took place on the airplane at a previous destination.”

