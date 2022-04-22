Here’s What to Buy in the Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Free Weekend

You always know hurricane season is around the corner when Texas launches the Emergency Preparations Supplies Sales Tax Free Weekend. It starts Saturday, April 22, and runs through the close of business Monday, April 25.

Only certain items qualify. There are no limits on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

Qualifying items purchased online are included, but be careful to watch the total amount for the item. “Think about when you purchase online is the delivery charge and the shipping charge going to take it over the price you need to maintain the tax-exempt status? If it is, it might be best for you to just go to the local department store and pick up the item itself,” Kevin Lyons with the Texas Comptroller’s Office tells KTRH News.

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3000 Portable generators

Less than $300 Emergency ladders Hurricane shutters

Less than $75 Axes Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt) Can openers - nonelectric Carbon monoxide detectors Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric Fire extinguishers First aid kits Fuel containers Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits Hatchets Ice products - reusable and artificial Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated) Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios Smoke detectors Tarps and other plastic sheeting



Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Online Purchases and Telephone Orders

During the holiday you can buy qualifying emergency preparation supplies in-store, online, by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means. The sale of the item must take place during the specific period. The purchase date is easy to determine when the purchase is made in-store but becomes more complicated with remote purchases. The purchaser must have given the consideration for the item during the period even if the item may not be delivered until after the period is over.

For example, if a purchaser enters their credit card information in an online shopping website on Monday April 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.to purchase a qualifying generator, but the generator will not be shipped until Friday April 29, 2022 and will not arrive until Tuesday May 3, the purchase will still qualify for the exemption. However, if the charge to credit card is declined by the payment processor at 11:00 p.m. on Monday April 25, 2022 and the purchaser does not resubmit payment until Tuesday April 26, the purchase is taxable.

Additional Charges Affect the Sales Price

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.

For example, you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, for a total sales price of $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Sales Tax Holiday Refund Requests

Purchasers can buy certain emergency preparation supplies tax free during the annual Texas Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday. If you pay sales tax on these items during the sales tax holiday, you can ask the seller for a refund of the tax paid. The seller can either grant the refund or provide their customer with Form 00-985, Assignment of Right to Refund (PDF) that allows the purchaser to file the refund claim directly with the Comptroller's office.

Should you have additional questions about refund requests, please contact us at 800-531-5441 , ext. 34545, or visit our Sales Tax Refunds web page for further details on filing a refund claim.

For more information, contact us at Tax Help , or call 1-800-252-5555 .

photo: Getty Images