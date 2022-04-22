The Challenges of the Sandwich Generation

There is a phase in life for everything: the period of time when you are caring for aging parents and caring for your own growing children, usually in the 40s or 50’s, is called “the sandwich generation,” and comes with unique stresses that can be overwhelming.

Sue Stasney, a Marriage and Family Therapist with the Houston Center for Christian Counseling , says Covid multiplied those difficulties, helping elderly parents who were most vulnerable to the worst of the contagion while keeping children up-to-date on schoolwork at the dining room table. “People came back to a single home to survive, and it really brought problems out that caused everyone to relearn how to live together.”

College kids who were suddenly back at home, sulking, and keeping up with the parents’ meds put the sandwich generation in compromising situations that elevated stress levels. Stasney says issues that had been allowed to stay swept under rugs were brought to the forefront for many families, creating tension.

On the brighter side, families unexpectedly thrown back together had to reacquaint themselves with what they loved about each other.

A new Pew Research Survey finds 23% of the population today are “sandwich generation.” They are the age group most inclined to express satisfaction with their family life.

photo: Getty Images