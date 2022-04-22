ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Challenges of the Sandwich Generation

NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCjOm_0fGrheXU00

There is a phase in life for everything: the period of time when you are caring for aging parents and caring for your own growing children, usually in the 40s or 50’s, is called “the sandwich generation,” and comes with unique stresses that can be overwhelming.

Sue Stasney, a Marriage and Family Therapist with the Houston Center for Christian Counseling , says Covid multiplied those difficulties, helping elderly parents who were most vulnerable to the worst of the contagion while keeping children up-to-date on schoolwork at the dining room table. “People came back to a single home to survive, and it really brought problems out that caused everyone to relearn how to live together.”

College kids who were suddenly back at home, sulking, and keeping up with the parents’ meds put the sandwich generation in compromising situations that elevated stress levels. Stasney says issues that had been allowed to stay swept under rugs were brought to the forefront for many families, creating tension.

On the brighter side, families unexpectedly thrown back together had to reacquaint themselves with what they loved about each other.

A new Pew Research Survey finds 23% of the population today are “sandwich generation.” They are the age group most inclined to express satisfaction with their family life.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandwich Generation#Pew Research Survey
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Luke Evans Hospitalized

Actor Luke Evans was hospitalized on Thursday, but he made the best of the awkward situation. The 43-year-old posted on Instagram from a hospital room where he wore a face mask, traction socks and two hospital gowns. He assured fans that the visit was "nothing serious" and that he "mainly came for the gowns."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy