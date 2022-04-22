ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

DeSmith has 52 saves, Guentzel scores 3, Penguins top Bruins

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnzkD_0fGre5X700
Penguins beat Bruins Boston Bruins' Taylor Hall (71) collides with Pittsburgh Penguins' Teddy Blueger during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Pittsburgh — Casey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0.

Guentzel completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season.

Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins, Bruins and Capitals have already secured playoff spots but are fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference.

Pittsburgh and Boston are knotted at 99 points apiece. Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins.

Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for the Bruins, who have lost five of eight.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden avoids politics in honoring hockey champion Lightning

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Joe Biden joked that Steven Stamkos was getting old after playing in the National Hockey League for 14 seasons, praised the Tampa Bay Lightning's vaccine efforts and otherwise avoided politics while honoring the team for winning the Stanley Cup in each of the past two seasons.
NHL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Washington, MA
City
Washington, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bichette breaks tie with 1st slam, Blue Jays top Red Sox 6-2

TORONTO — Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy