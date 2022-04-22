ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Rumored threats against BHS deemed not credible

KBUR
 3 days ago

Burlington, IA- Classes at Burlington High School will continue on Friday after threats made to the school...

www.kbur.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Inmate convicted to addtional jail time in Anamosa State Penitentiary assault

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, inmate Brandon Thoma was sentenced to 15 years in prison for an assault that took place at the Anamosa State Penitentiary back in April 2021. Thoma was sentenced to additional jail time for charges that stemmed from an assault he carried out on correctional staff in the Penitentiary on April 24th, 2021. He was charged with Willful Assault Causing Injury and Interference with Official Acts causing Serious Injury.
ANAMOSA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man arrested after writing stolen checks to himself

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — A northwest Iowa man is behind bars, accused of stealing checks and writing them to himself. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation started earlier this month when a bank officer noticed suspicious activity on two accounts. Deputies say 29-year-old Austin Vink...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhs#Ia Classes#Burlington High School
CBS Minnesota

Lily Peters, Missing Wis. Girl, Found Dead; Police Investigating As Homicide

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police in a western Wisconsin city are telling the community to stay vigilant after the murder of a little girl. Ten-year-old Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was found dead by police at about 9:15 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near the Leinenkugel Brewery in Chippewa Falls, which is 90 miles east of the Twin Cities. She was last seen by family members at her aunt’s house on the 400 block of North Grove Street. She was supposed to be heading to her home on the 50 block of East Birch Street. Police, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Couple Found on Roadside Charged with Child Endangerment

(Des Moines, IA) – A couple from Waukee has been arrested and charged with child endangerment in Des Moines. KCCI/TV reports that Jake Stratton and Brittney Ballinger were found unconscious inside a car by Des Moines police on Easter morning, and that Ballinger was slumped over her three-month-old baby and at risk of suffocating the child. According to court documents, a bag of fentanyl was found next to the child, and police say Stratton admitted to using the drug, along with Xanax, before driving. Police also believe the car hit something before coming to a halt.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
97X

“Smith and Meth-son”: Iowa Police Share Photos of Seized Homemade Gun

Police in Meskwaki Nation have shared an arrest report and a sort of Public Service Announcement you should be aware of. "We want to inform you of a public safety and law enforcement matter that came to our attention today," the department wrote on Facebook. "The possessor of this firearm was a felon prohibited from possessing firearms and was previously convicted for possessing firearms."
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Police: Young Iowa sisters found safe

UPDATE: The Des Moines Police Department reported just after 11:30 a.m. Monday that the sisters have been found healthy and well and are being reunited with family members. Police are offering their thanks to everyone who helped share information about the girls. No other details were released. —————————————————————————– DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – PREVIOUS: Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Deputies investigate after fatal crash in Lee County

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday on US 27/Highway 218 in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of US 27/Highway 218 and 200th Street/Franklin Road about 3:15 p.m., the office said in a media release.
LEE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Parole request denied for man involved in Chew murder

Burlington, IA- The Iowa Board of Parole has denied a request from one of the five men involved in the 2017 murder of Demarcus Chew. The Hawk Eye reports that the board voted 2 to 1 to deny the release of 32 year old Antione Spann for 10 months. Spann...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

New details in fatal Muscatine County river crash

Montpelier, Iowa (KWQC) - In an arrest affidavit obtained by TV 6 News, police say that 36-year-old Joshua Peters of Davenport was operating the vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the accident. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff, the entire incident started...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy