Lee County Teacher Recruitment Fair hopes to fill 100 vacancies

HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed House bill 7 on Friday, banning references to critical race theory in public schools. The new law, according to the Governor deems CRT training to be an unlawful employment practice and ensures Florida’s K-20 students and employees are not subject to critical race theory indoctrination. CRT, a way of understanding how racial views shaped public policy in America, has become a flashpoint in public school textbooks. This week, the Florida Department of Education rejected 54 math textbooks for passages like “are you a racist in a math problem to explain a level of bias. “The timing is devastating,” said Broward school’s superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright is worried that re-editing the math textbooks will cause delivery delays next august when the new school year starts. “The ordering becomes a problem. I may not have them. How does it help my children,” she said. CBS4 asked outgoing Florida Education commissioner Richard Corcoran if he thought re-editing the textbooks would lead to delivery delays. He said “no.” “We did the same thing with English textbooks last year and everything was fine,” he said.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO