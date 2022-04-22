ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Cynthiana Woman Found Guilty In Drug Dealing

By Amy Adams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a two day trial, a Posey County jury found a Cynthiana woman guilty of conspiracy to sell...

