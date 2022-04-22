ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kenya's former president Kibaki dies at 90

By Duncan Miriri
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

NAIROBI, April 22 (Reuters) - Mwai Kibaki, who ushered in economic reforms and a new constitution but struggled to tackle widespread corruption as Kenya's third president from 2003-2013, has died aged 90.

A British-educated economist, Kibaki's unflappable demeanour concealed political guile that finally won him the presidency after four decades as lawmaker, government minister and then vice president to his predecessor, Daniel arap Moi. read more

Kibaki, whose death was announced President Uhuru Kenyatta, is credited with reviving Kenya's then ailing economy, but his tenure was marred by deadly violence that killed more than 1,200 Kenyans following his disputed re-election in December 2007.

The opposition had been far ahead when journalists were hurriedly ejected from the election commission. Hours later, Kibaki's win by a narrow margin was announced. Smoke immediately began rising from fires lit by protesters.

While announcing Kibaki's death, Kenyatta recalled his long public service, including being a member of parliament for five decades.

"Kibaki was a quintessential patriot whose legacy of civic responsibility will continue to inspire generations of Kenyans long into our future," Kenyatta said in a televised address.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqxx8_0fGrcZkq00
Kenya's President Mwai Kibaki (C) attends a farewell ceremony in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the Eastleigh military airbase in capital Nairobi March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis/File Photo

Kenyatta did not state the cause of death but Kibaki has been ailing for some time, domestic media reported.

Politicians took a break from campaigning for a general election scheduled for Aug. 9, to mourn Kibaki.

"He stood firmly and laid the foundation for the economic fruits that Kenya is experiencing today," said Musalia Mudavadi, who is backing Deputy President William Ruto in the presidential contest.

But Kibaki failed to tackle endemic graft, which remains a key demand of voters in the upcoming polls that pit Ruto against Raila Odinga, a former veteran opposition leader now embraced by the political establishment.

Kibaki had also tried to bring peace to regional hotspots, said Moses Wetengula, who served in the cabinet. "As his foreign minister, I ran many missions to stabilise Somalia and other pockets of instability including Congo," Wetangula said.

Kenyan peacekeepers are still serving in southern Somalia.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Additional reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Hugh Lawson, John Stonestreet, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Analysis-Under Military's Watch, Sudan's Former Ruling Party Making A Comeback

Since Sudan's military staged a coup six months ago many former allies of toppled autocrat Omar al-Bashir have been allowed to rejoin the civil service while others have been freed from jail in an apparent push to form a government and reassure donors. The rehabilitation of the Islamist National Congress...
POLITICS
Reuters

Guinea's ousted president Conde freed from house arrest

CONAKRY, April 22 (Reuters) - Guinea's former president Alpha Conde has been freed from house arrest more than seven months after he was ousted in a military coup, the interim government said on state television on Friday. Conde, 84, had been detained since last September, when special forces troops overthrew...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mwai Kibaki
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
Musalia Mudavadi
Person
William Ruto
Person
Daniel Arap Moi
Person
Raila Odinga
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian troops have ‘tacit permission’ to use rape as a weapon, says lawyer

A top human rights lawyer in charge of gathering evidence to prosecute Russia for war crimes has said troops have “tacit permission” to rape civilians.Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, who is part of a legal taskforce helping to build war crimes cases in Ukraine, said evidence so far shows “serious offences of a grievous kind” have been committed by Russian troops against citizens.Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, she said: “One of the things is that a change has taken place internationally in the recognition of rape as a weapon of war and what that means is not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#British#Kenyans
BBC

#JusticeForSheila: Kenyan anger after lesbian's murder

Women's Affairs Journalist, BBC News Africa, Nairobi. Rights groups are calling on Kenyan authorities to investigate the murder of a non-binary lesbian, which has sparked the trending hashtag #JusticeForSheila. "No one deserves such cruel treatment. Sheila didn't have to experience all this pain," Amnesty Kenya tweeted. Sheila Lumumba's body was...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Daily Mail

British Army soldiers who were blamed for starting massive 10,000 acre bushfire in Kenya while 'high on cocaine' lose fight for diplomatic immunity

The British Army has lost its right to diplomatic immunity against lawsuits in Kenya in a landmark ruling over a massive bushfire allegedly caused by 'cocaine-taking' UK soldiers based in the African country. A huge wildfire at Lolldaiga Hills Ranch, a 49,000-acre sanctuary which houses the Nanyuki army base used...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Mali jihadists claim capture of fighter from Russia’s Wagner group

A jihadist group in Mali claims to have captured a fighter from the Kremlin-linked Wagner mercenary group reportedly fighting Islamist militants in the west African country. “In the first week of April, [we] captured a soldier of the Russian Wagner forces in the Segou region in central Mali,” the GSIM (the Group to Support Islam and Muslims) said in a statement sent to AFP overnight.
AFRICA
Reuters

Niger approves re-deployment of more European special forces from Mali

NIAMEY, April 22 (Reuters) - Niger lawmakers on Friday approved a bill allowing the deployment of more European special forces to help stem a jihadist insurgency across the Sahel, a move rejected by some parties that oppose Western military influence. President Mohamed Bazoum agreed in February for the former French...
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Uganda: Security Forces Arrest Alleged Smuggler over Possession of 122 Rare Parrots

Ugandan security forces have detained a Congolese national after being accused of the unauthorized transport of 122 African grey parrots (Psittacus Erithacus) in the Kisoro town of Western Region, Uganda. The parrots were crammed inside small cages when he was confronted by the local officials. Joint Security Operation. Following an...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar flies to Pakistan to meet ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss Islamophobia after he was kicked out by a vote of no confidence

Democratic Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar flew to Pakistan and met with recently ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday. The Minnesota Democrat, one of few Muslim members of Congress, met with Khan at his home in the Bani Ghala neighborhood to discuss Islamophobia. She also met with members of Pakistan's parliament, the nation's President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

412K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy