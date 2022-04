MOUNT DORA — The eastern rural reaches of Mount Dora and Sorrento are rapidly changing as decades of plans for development start to take hold. On hundreds of acres of cattle ranchland dotted with houses on large lots, homes have started to rise around the intersection of State Road 46 and Round Lake Road — growth driven in part by a spur of the Wekiva Parkway that opened two years ago. The ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO