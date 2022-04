In a move that comes to no surprise to local arts constituents, the Ocala City Council approved a resolution naming MCA as a local arts agency on March 1. What is a local arts agency? “Simply put, designation as an LAA provides MCA with the opportunity to pursue federal and state funding in support of arts organizations and artists,” the organization’s website explains. (Read more at mcaocala.org. Select the Directories tab and then Local Arts Agencies).

