ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man shot, killed in west Charlotte, police say

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUv5L_0fGrb12Q00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed in a west Charlotte neighborhood late Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:43 p.m. on April 21 in the 3000 block of Markland Drive.

Officers said they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. 29-year-old Brandon Adams-Jones was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

1 found dead near elementary school in east Charlotte, police say

Homicide detectives responded to investigate the shooting and collect evidence overnight.

The identity of the person killed was not released. Police did not mention a suspect or motive. CMPD said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina man accused of killing mother, grandmother, shooting at police deemed not competent to stand trial

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man accused of shooting his mother and stabbing his grandmother has been deemed not competent by a judge. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Judge David Hall determined that Scott is unable to understand the proceedings against him. Scott will be taken to Central Regional Hospital to undergo treatment in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Homicide Detectives#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

Durham man assaulting store clerk shot 5 times by police: report

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man caught assaulting a Durham store clerk was shot six times by police officers, according to a death investigation report. The report on Jan. 12 said Charles Piquet, 51, entered a Circle K in the early morning hours, broke a bottle of wine, and began to cut his neck claiming he was going to commit suicide.
DURHAM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy