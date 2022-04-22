Man shot, killed in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed in a west Charlotte neighborhood late Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:43 p.m. on April 21 in the 3000 block of Markland Drive.

Officers said they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. 29-year-old Brandon Adams-Jones was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate the shooting and collect evidence overnight.

The identity of the person killed was not released. Police did not mention a suspect or motive. CMPD said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

