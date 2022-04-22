Car cruises in Portrush causing distress, police warn
BBC
3 days ago
Concerns have been raised that anti-social behaviour during car cruises in Portrush, County Antrim, will continue over the summer months. It comes as 500 motorists were caught speeding on the north coast over the Easter weekend. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said 24 vehicles were seized and...
Two children are are fighting for their lives in hospital after being trapped in a house fire in Lancashire on Friday (April 8). Emergency services were called to the scene in Preston at around 8pm following reports of a blaze at a property with several people trapped inside. A spokesman...
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run in Mount Vernon on Saturday afternoon that left two people injured, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department. At about 2 p.m., officers responded to reports that a car had hit several bicyclists at the intersection of East...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
Louisiana police are investigating the death of four-year-old China Record, who died after her family allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of alcohol. According to the Advocate, the incident occurred Thursday morning in Baton Rouge, after the child’s grandmother and mom caught her taking a sip of 80-proof whiskey. Police documents state the two women became angry at the girl and decided to teach her a lesson. The grandmother, identified as 53-year-old Roxanne Record, then allegedly forced the child to finish the bottle as the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Kadjah Record, watched. The victim’s siblings told investigators the bottle was “over half full.”
Two people charged over the death of a two-year-old girl have appeared in crown court. Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James.The infant’s mother Sinead James 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing Lola’s death.Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020, the court heard.Officers were called out on Friday 17 July and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Bevan appeared via videolink wearing a grey prison-issue jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name.James did not attend the hearing and was said to be self-isolating because of Covid-19 in Eastwood Park, the women’s prison in Gloucestershire.James and Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being re-arrested and charged the day before.They were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect after Lola’s death.Bevan has previously indicated that he will plead not guilty to the charge against him.Judge Thomas QF said he would be asking a high-court judge to preside over the trial.A pre-trial hearing has been set for June 24.
A mother who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry while drink-driving has been jailed for more than four years. Mary McCann, 35, crashed into the HGV on the M1 northbound near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on 9 August. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, were...
A woman managed to run from a man after being forced into a van and assaulted in woodland. The woman, in her 20s, told the police she was forced into an orange-coloured van by a man she did not know, in Station Road, Gosport, between 15:00 BST and 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
A Texas man was arrested Monday after Mississippi deputies pulled over his SUV and discovered more than three pounds of fentanyl hidden inside one of the vehicle’s seats. A Rankin County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Carlos Martinez of Dallas, for a traffic violation on Interstate 20.
A homeowner who started building a large new house without permission to replace his smaller semi-detached property has been told to demolish it. Councillors ordered Gurwinder Singh to take down the partly-finished four-bedroom house in Walsall, West Mids. They heard the new-build was unacceptable in size and scale and had...
A wind turbine towering over 70 metres above the ground has caught fire in a marsh in east England. Firefights were called to put out the blaze before 6pm in Cambridgeshire on Sunday evening. The wind turbine burned for hours, according to photographer Terry Harris who captured the blaze. Pictures from the scene show black smoke rising from the turbine, with the generator appearing to have suffered the most damage. The cause of the fire was accidental, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said. Lincolnshire fire and rescue service advised residents in the area to stay indoors and keep windows closed....
One person has died and a police officer is in hospital following a fire at a block of high-rise flats. The blaze broke out at about 04:00 BST in Green Court in Hockwell Ring, Luton. Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 50s died at the scene and five officers...
Campaigners want police to reopen an investigation into the suspicious deaths of a brother and sister nearly 46 years ago. Griff and Martha Mary Thomas were found dead at their home in Ffynnon Samson, Pembrokeshire, in December 1976. An inquest concluded their deaths were a murder-suicide, but community newspaper Clebran...
Spiking victims are too often brushed off as having had "one too many" which means the crime is under-reported, an investigation by MPs has found. A belief that police in England and Wales "won't do anything" adds to victims' reluctance to come forward, says a Home Affairs Committee report. Spiking...
An elderly man died after being tied to a chair by a burglar who returned more than a week later to free his victim's body, a jury has heard. David Varlow, 78, was found dead when police forced entry to his home in Manor Lane, Halesowen, in November. Adris Mohammed,...
A driver who showed "contemptible cowardice" by fleeing the scene after hitting a pedestrian has been jailed. Jack Robinson, now 23, drove off after hitting father-of-three Ben Hughes, on the A137 Harwich Road in Lawford near Manningtree in Essex on 8 December 2018. Robinson, of Lydgate Close, Lawford, could not...
Fire engines from Cheshire have arrived in eastern Europe as part of a UK convoy to help firefighters in Ukraine. The service donated two engines and a hydraulic platform which were among 21 vehicles that left Kent last week. The vehicles would "help support Ukraine firefighters who continue to protect...
Thousands of bikers have taken part in a charity ride in Shropshire to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance. They rode the 23 miles (37km) from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford where the Bike4Life festival was held on Sunday. Among the bikers was former World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty. The...
A 33-year-old man has died following a crash on the Isle of Skye. The pedestrian was hit by a Honda Jazz at 22:10 on Saturday on the A851 Kilbeg Road, and died at the scene. Police said formal identification was yet to take place but that the man's next of kin had been informed.
Comments / 0