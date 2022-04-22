ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

6-year-old boy in critical condition following fall from Bronx elevator shaft, NYPD says

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A child is fighting for his life after he fell down an elevator shaft in his apartment building located on Grand Concourse.

Police say 6-year-old Matthew Mendoza is still at Harlem Hospital in serious condition. Mendoza is undergoing surgery from a fractured skull.

According to his family, Matthew has special needs and he was being watched by his grandfather and a home aide when he managed to slip out of the apartment and climb six flights of stairs, all the way to the roof of the building.

Police say there was a gap between the wall and floor that was just big enough for Matthew to slip through. He then fell down the elevator shaft, but at this time it's unclear how many stories he fell.

The FDNY says they later found him unconscious on top of the elevator in the basement and rushed him to the hospital.

Matthew’s grandfather Segundo Campoverde told News 12 that the child often sneaks out of the apartment and that the family has installed three locks on the door, but somehow he still managed to escape.

The Department of Buildings is now investigating the incident.

In the meantime, officials say they've issued a cease use order on the elevator and are working with the elevator service company to conduct a full inspection.

Signs were placed on the door that say no one is allowed onto the roof but both of the doors were unlocked and not hard to open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jREvZ_0fGrZo0O00

The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
