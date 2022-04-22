Earth Day: Brooklyn residents gather at Brooklyn Bridge in cleanup effort

Brooklyn residents gathered for Earth Day Friday to show Mother Nature some love.

As one of the most iconic landmarks in New York City known around the world, the Brooklyn Bridge is crossed by thousands of people in cars every day. Today, it was at the top of the list for neighbors to come together and clean up in honor of Earth Day.

This team effort was just a small part of the larger work going on today around the world. Earth Day is celebrated by billions in over 190 countries.

If you're not able to make it out to lend a hand, you can always do your part by planting a tree, gardening, or recycling.

The effort to go green continues across the city with plans to implement a fully zero emission bus fleet.