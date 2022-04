One of the interesting topics is the change of the name of the WWE wrestler after their arrival in this organization. Eric Bischoff spoke on the subject for Strictly Business. He emphasized the change of name WALTER to Gunther “If he was WALTER in his indy career and he’s going to be WALTER on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown, then there’s a cloud over who owns that trademark,” Bischoff said, as quoted by wrestlinginc.

