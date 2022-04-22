ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte finally fight with more than a title on the line

By Steve Bunce
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcdj6_0fGrXhtj00

On Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, the crazy numbers in the Tyson Fury game continue with his homecoming.

Fury fights his old, old friend Dillian Whyte for the WBC’s heavyweight championship of the world and the best part of about £25m. But, you probably know all that, those are the simple facts and figures.

There are other numbers that make up the complicated tale behind Fury and his bandwagon of hope and inspiration. Fury has fallen headfirst from that wagon many times on the road to the Wembley ring; the road with twisted turnpikes, great pain, suffering and criticism. And a healthy dose of redemption on both sides of the ropes. His battle with good, bad and mad has been very public.

There is more than just a title fight at Wembley on Saturday night. It might just be the endgame in one of boxing’s most lurid and watchable tales.

Whyte is the perfect man to expose all the raw and tender sides of Fury in a fight that has taken on a life of its own. They were friends, then they stopped speaking, they were enemies and earlier this week, they embraced; their entourages were poised like two biker gangs ready to whip out the chains and instead of the expected and desired carnage, they smiled, shook hands and uttered compliments. It was not for show, it was for real, but that passivity has nothing to do with what happens at 10.10pm on Saturday night when the bell sounds. And, did I mention that 94,000 who will be there?

Fury has promised to sail off in a new yacht and get fat and happy away from the ring after this fight. There are some smart boxing people who believe him; there is an argument that he is the happiest he has ever been and ready to start his life after boxing. That makes him dangerous and relaxed.

The scars and years of abuse and devotion to the brutal trade have taken its toll on the big lad; the cocaine, the booze, the depression, the deaths of loved ones have hurt him. The fights have made him hard, both inside and out. He has been on his mountain top now for a long time and there might not be any more reasons for him to stay. It might just be: “Ahoy there, Captain Fury.”

There were 51 months between Fury winning his world titles; the first night was as the underdog against the great Wladimir Klitschko in front of 50,000 in Düsseldorf. The second time was in Las Vegas against Deontay Wilder. In those 51 months, Fury fell out with life. He tried to die, he tried his best to annihilate his boxing history. It was utter despair and he gained about 10 stone in comfort fat. He was lost, gone from the sport.

Wlad was untouchable at the time and Wilder had made 10 defences; these are facts and numbers that should never be ignored. Fury was brilliant and pure in both fights.

Whyte is the fearless dance partner Fury needs for the fight he has promised; there will be no retreat from Whyte, no attempt to nick a verdict under the dark and cold north London sky. Fury will obviously move, which is his most impressive boxing asset, but he will deliver on his sacred vow to stand and fight. It is the wrong tactic against Whyte, but good heavyweight men always have great nights when they confound. Fury against Wilder II is the perfect example; Fury fought like a slugger, surrendering height, reach and sense to smash Wilder in a savage seven rounds. Nobody believed it; the following year Fury did it again. The two Wilder wins took a physical toll on Fury and perhaps that painful mileage is part of his plan to buy a yacht and sail off.

Also part of the retirement plan is an inner contentment that he has nothing to prove in the ring after Saturday night, and that the waiting for Anthony Joshua is a game he no longer wants to – or needs to – play. The tiresome saga of that collapsed fight will haunt boxing long after they have gone.

Whyte is here to ruin everything and he is capable of that. Fury is here to leave with that legacy enhanced and he is capable of that. They are not ordinary fighters and this is not an ordinary fight. A mobile Fury builds a lead and holds a bit; an aggressive Whyte makes Fury work at a pace and tries to push him back. They will both take risks, they have to; they promised they would and they are fighting men of their word.

Fury will start very fast; Whyte will have been in the chilly ring for a good 10 minutes at that point. The minutes before they are called together by the referee will be critical; Fury grows big and manic in those final seconds and Whyte must not shrink. In Las Vegas, in 2020, Wilder was beaten before the bell sounded. I saw him vanish in front of me, the latest magic trick in the city of mirages.

And then they will fight. Fury will find a way. I would be amazed if it is easy. I would not be shocked if there is controversy. Please, sit back and enjoy two British heavyweights making history on a night in London.

Watch Fury vs Whyte. Available on BT Sport Box Office

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts to video of Mike Tyson punching “douchebag” airline passenger: “It’s like headbutting a bee hive”

It won’t come as a surprise to many but Joe Rogan absolutely vouches for Mike Tyson following a flight incident. Most are in agreement that a young man got his comeuppance when he was harassing “Iron” Mike during a flight. Witnesses reportedly said the man was intoxicated. After constantly heckling the boxing legend, Tyson was fed up.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'If the war in Ukraine ends soon and I'm in good shape...': Wladimir Klitschko, 46, suggests a sensational return to boxing, after watching Tyson Fury's fight... but only once he's done with Russia in Kyiv's Territorial Defence

Wladimir Klitschko has suggested he could make a sensational return to professional boxing - but only when the war in Ukraine is over and there is no Russian threat. The 46-year-old - who was a world champion at heavyweight level for 11 years - retired in August 2017 following his defeat against Anthony Joshua at Wembley earlier that year.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Raw: Former Champion Finally Returns From Injury to Confront Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch appeared on Monday Night Raw for the first time since WrestleMania 38 this week while the Red Brand was in Knoxville. Looking noticeably upset, she cut a promo about how she doesn't know who she is without her championship and claimed to have hit rock bottom. But then she started acting hysterical, saying that now there's nowhere she can go but up and that she'll begin the greatest comeback WWE has ever seen in order to win her title back and never lose it again. Suddenly she was interrupted by her old rival in Asuka, making her return to WWE TV for the first time since last year's Money in the Bank.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Dana White likely felt “betrayed” by Francis Ngannou stepping in the ring with Tyson Fury

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Dana White may have felt betrayed by Francis Ngannou appearing in the ring with Tyson Fury on Saturday night. Over the weekend, one of the biggest combat sports events of the year went down at Wembley Stadium in London, England. A crowd of over 94,000 people were in attendance to see Tyson Fury defend The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles against Dillian Whyte and in the end, ‘The Gypsy King’ made it look easy before securing a sixth-round knockout win over his rival.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Person
Tyson Fury
The Independent

Deontay Wilder tipped for comeback fight this year by WBC president

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says he expects Deontay Wilder to be back in the ring this year.Wilder could become world champion once again as he is ranked No 1 by the WBC and could be in contention to compete for the belt if it is vacated by Tyson Fury. The Gypsy King beat Wilder twice in a legendary trilogy to claim and defend the belt but he hinted he was retiring after he defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley on Saturday.Sulaiman says Fury’s past rival Wilder is up to the task of taking back the belt.Speaking to Sky Sports, Sulaiman...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland. The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams each take command of their quarter-finals

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams took command of their respective quarter-finals on day 11 of the World Championship in Sheffield.O’Sullivan benefited from an error-strewn display from Stephen Maguire to open up a 6-2 lead following their opening session, with Williams leading Yan Bingtao by the same margin after winning four frames in a row.Maguire won a scrappy opening frame which had threatened to degenerate into a stalemate, with the green, brown and blue all clustered around the same corner pocket, but O’Sullivan quickly levelled the scores and moved in front with a run of 54 in the third.The six-time champion...
SPORTS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic able to defend Wimbledon title with Covid restrictions lifted

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his Wimbledon title after All England Club officials confirmed players will not be required to be vaccinated to compete at the tournament this summer.The world number one, who defeated Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth Wimbledon crown last year, has played only three tournaments in 2022 because of entry restrictions imposed by various countries, including his deportation from Australia.With most nations relaxing their rules around the virus, though, Djokovic should be free to play a full schedule through the clay and grass-court stretches, although he is currently still unable to enter the USA.Speaking...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Boxing#Combat#Wbc
The Independent

Novak Djokovic to defend Wimbledon title after unvaccinated players cleared to compete

Novak Djokovic has been cleared to defend his Wimbledon title after the All England Club confirmed there will be no need for players to have a Covid vaccination to compete at this year’s Championships.There are no plans for Covid restrictions this year after impacting the Championships over the last two years.Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton confirmed on Tuesday that Djokovic and other unvaccinated players can compete this summer and will not need to quarantine first.Players can also pursue their own accommodation plans, as opposed to staying in the central London hotel, which enabled the grand slam to go ahead...
TENNIS
Field Level Media

No mandate: Novak Djokovic gets a shot at Wimbledon title defense

Unvaccinated players are not barred from participating in Wimbledon, clearing the path for Novak Djokovic to defend his men’s singles title in June. The CEO of All England Lawn Tennis Club, Sally Bolton, said Tuesday the tournament would not mandate vaccination against COVID-19, adding participants are not required to quarantine on arrival ahead of the tournament.
TENNIS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton has Arsenal loyalty questioned and admits frustration at Max Verstappen lapping

Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year. Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Oldham to ban fans who invaded pitch during defeat that confirmed relegation

Oldham have announced their intention to issue club bans to supporters who invaded the pitch for almost an hour on Saturday as they suffered relegation from the Football League in defeat to Salford.The match, which finished in a 2-1 loss for Oldham, was suspended in the 79th minute when protesting Latics fans stormed on to the pitch.Both sets of players were escorted off the field by referee Bobby Madley with stadium announcements initially saying the match had been abandoned, though it later restarted at 6.28pm behind closed doors.A club statement on Tuesday said: “Oldham Athletic is carrying out an investigation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Roger Federer set to return to tennis again in September following injury

Roger Federer looks to have allayed retirement fears as he plots a return to the ATP Tour in the autumn, starting at the Laver Cup in London followed by the Swiss Indoors in Basel.The 20-time grand-slam champion has been sidelined since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July last year, announcing the following month he had undergone more knee surgery.Federer admitted last November he would be “extremely surprised” if he returned to SW19 this year in an attempt to win a record ninth men’s singles crown and it now appears almost certain he will miss out. ...
TENNIS
The Independent

Toto Wolff accused of mind games by ‘not telling truth’ on radio to Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been accused of playing mind games by 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.Lewis Hamilton’s former rival says Wolff labelled Mercedes’ car “undriveable” to deflect from the British driver’s struggles this season. He says evidence for that is Hamilton’s teammate George Russell has been able to produce results in the same car. Mercedes’ new driver is the only competitor to finish in the top five in every race so far this season.“Toto was playing the mental game, which is very smart on his behalf,” Rosberg told Sky Sports F1. “[Mercedes are] taking the blame themselves, really...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Europa League win over Man Utd was ‘revenge’ against Sir Alex Ferguson, Francis Coquelin claims

Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin has said the team’s Europa League final victory over Manchester United last season was “revenge” against Sir Alex Ferguson, following comments dating back to Arsenal’s 8-2 defeat at Old Trafford in 2011. Coquelin, who will face Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals this week with Villarreal, made his Arsenal debut as part of an under-strength Gunners side in the infamous Premier League thrashing to Ferguson’s United. Ferguson would later write in his autobiography that Coquelin “was completely out of his depth” in the defeat, adding: “I had hardly heard of him and he barely played again.”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

620K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy