Rumer Willis shares a throwback picture with ‘Papa’ Bruce Willis after aphasia diagnosis

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Rumer Willis has shared an old picture with her father Bruce Willis , nearly a month since it was announced that he’s retiring from acting due to his health.

Rumer shared a new post to her Instagram account on Thursday (21 April). Taken when she was a child, the image shows her father kissing her on her forehead. She captioned the image “P A P A”.

Previously, Rumer shared an old image of herself and her father, along with sisters Scout and Tallulah, with the caption “Girl Dad”.

Supporters shared their appreciation for the touching photo in the comments section, with actor Thandiwe Newton leaving a red heart emoji.

In March, the Willis family released a joint statement announcing that the Die Hard star would be stepping away from acting after a decline in his cognitive abilities.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia , which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” reads the original message.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Since the announcement, many fans and colleagues have paid tribute to Willis’s work and contribution to Hollywood.

Rumer has shared several images of herself with her father in response. In another post , made on 1 April, she thanked him for “teaching [her] to be so silly”, telling him: “I love you Daddio, to the moon and back.”

The Independent

The Independent

