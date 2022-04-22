ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

As Christian Eriksen and Tottenham meet again, can they be what the other needs?

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcQf1_0fGrXTUR00

There will be an emotional reunion between Christian Eriksen and Tottenham Hotspur at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday. In time, there could be another, more permanent one.

In early February, days after Eriksen signed for Brentford on a short-term contract, Antonio Conte opened the door to a return to Spurs. He didn’t quite guide him through, though. At that point, seven months on from suffering a cardiac arrest and requiring life-saving treatment while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, Eriksen had yet to step back onto a football pitch and there were doubts over whether he would be able to at all.

Now Eriksen is leading a Brentford side who are standing in Tottenham’s path to the top four and Champions League qualification. The midfielder’s return to football has been one of the stories of the season and he has made a wonderful impact in west London, inspiring a club who looked to be sliding towards relegation and steering them away from danger.

Brentford have won all five games in which Eriksen has started and come into Saturday’s match second only to Liverpool in the Premier League form table. Eriksen has been decisive, and Tottenham are looking to be the same as they enter their final straight. Conte’s side have six games of the season remaining to finish above rivals Arsenal and secure a top four finish.

Whether Spurs beat Arsenal to fourth place or not is set to have a major influence on the discussions Conte will be having with director of football Fabio Paratici and a list of targets is already being drawn up ahead of the summer transfer window. There is expected to be a significant overhaul of Tottenham’s squad in what is a crucial phase for the club as they prepare for what is set to be Conte’s first full season in charge.

Eriksen has been mentioned as a potential option, and indeed was so even before he returned to the pitch with Brentford in February, following his exit from Inter Milan on the grounds that he could not continue playing in Italy while his heart was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device.

Conte was surprised when Eriksen signed for Brentford on January deadline day as he thought the midfielder needed more time before coming back to play in England. The Italian is loyal to players he trusts and gained faith in Eriksen, who came through a difficult start in Italy to become a central part of his title winning team at Inter Milan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvbLF_0fGrXTUR00

In January Conte and Paratici turned to players they knew in Italy in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Tottenham looked to streamline their squad once they were out of Europe. Conte had been allowed time to look at the players at his disposal and out went Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovanni Lo Celso. In turn Tottenham have benefitted from Conte knowing his strongest team and building familiarity, at the expense of having a deeper squad.

There could be further outgoings but the focus this summer will be on adding numbers, with attacking midfield one of several areas requiring reinforcements. The upcoming window was always likely to be their first major test and Tottenham will be under no illusions that Conte will expect his demands to be met as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title and major honours.

The offer of Champions League football would be a further advantage, with Arsenal and Manchester United also likely to undergo major shifts in personnel this summer and only one place between them. Ralf Rangnick has said United are looking at bringing in a list of up to ten players and Tottenham might not be too far behind. Conte will want players who match him and his system.

Which brings us to Eriksen. Brentford want him to stay and Thomas Frank thinks they have a chance. Even without the emotion of his return to the pitch, the 30-year-old’s impact at the club has made him one of the signings of the season and there would be a certain romance to Eriksen staying beyond the campaign.

But how long can it last, realistically. The objectives of his move to the club have already been completed. He has returned to football. He has helped Brentford by injecting life into their season and battle to avoid relegation. In turn, he is back in the Denmark squad and has twice scored for his country, a major step in his stated goal to play at the World Cup in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgkVC_0fGrXTUR00

It is a rare example of a move that has been equally beneficial to both parties and the guarantee of regular game time ahead of the World Cup could yet be key to Brentford’s offer. But Eriksen will also be faced with the temptation of getting back to where he was, performing in the Champions League and competing for titles under one of the best managers in Europe.

Ultimately, whether that is where he wants to be is up to him. Tottenham could potentially be as suitable a destination in the summer as Brentford were in January. It is presumably also a simple and cost-effective deal to do, while Spurs have been often looked short of a player like Eriksen ever since he left. Spurs will be able to offer familiarity and Eriksen would be welcomed home.

It’s funny how even that has changed. Eriksen was key to Spurs’ best years under Mauricio Pochettino, a scorer of great goals and provider of better assists in his seven seasons at the club and twice their player of the year. But his exit in January 2020 was sour, as were his final months at the club after Pochettino was sacked. He wanted to leave, and Tottenham fans didn’t appreciate his efforts to do so in public – but a lot, to put it bluntly, has happened since.

Instead, Spurs fans at Brentford on Saturday will greet Eriksen as one of their own. There will be reminders of the past as Eriksen faces Spurs in a match that is significant to their future. In time, they could again find that they are exactly what the other needs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jesse Marsch hails a ‘really big point’ as Leeds hold Crystal Palace to draw

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch hailed a hard-fought goalless draw at Crystal Palace as a “really big point” in the battle to avoid Premier League relegation.A forgettable, if sometimes fiery, 90 minutes at Selhurst Park could yet have yielded a pivotal result for Leeds, who sit 16th in the table.They are now five points clear of Everton, who currently occupy the final relegation berth, but have played a game more than the Toffees.With their next three games coming against top-four sides in Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, taking a share of the spoils in south London was key for Marsch.𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Man City vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Two of the finest attacks in European football meet in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, with Manchester City playing hosts to Real Madrid for the first leg.Karim Benzema has been the star of the show more than once for Los Blancos as they’ve reached the last-four stage, with his heroics against Chelsea and PSG in the knockouts already proving he remains among the continent’s top strikers.Carlo Ancelotti will be again relying on the likes of the Frenchman, plus Vinicius Jr, to help steer Real to what would be a fifth final in nine seasons.Both clubs are top of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

On This Day in 2008: Spurs agree deal to sign Luka Modric from Dinamo Zagreb

Tottenham signalled their intentions by agreeing a £16.5million deal to sign Luka Modric from Dinamo Zagreb on April 26, 2008.The then 22-year-old agreed a five-year contract to move to White Hart Lane following his appearance at that summer’s European Championship with Croatia.Modric said: “I’m happy to be joining such a big club. It will be a real pleasure to play in the English league, which is the best in Europe, with three English clubs in the semi-finals of the Champions League.”Luka Modric is a ✨magician✨#GoalOfTheDay // @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/qrfVOKp1Eo— Premier League (@premierleague) April 18, 2022The midfielder had reportedly attracted interest from the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Real Madrid finalising deal for Antonio Rudiger

What the papers sayReal Madrid are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a free-transfer swoop for Antonio Rudiger. The Guardian says the Spanish giants have reached a verbal agreement with the departing Chelsea defender over a four-year contract which is expected to be worth at least £200,000 a week.Manchester City are weighing up a move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 23-year-old is believed to be very high on City’s radar, however his £150m valuation could ultimately be too high a price for the club to fork out on a replacement for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Tanguy Ndombele
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Injury crisis leaves Pep Guardiola with another Champions League conundrum

Pep Guardiola previewed Manchester City’s last Champions League knockout tie against a team from Madrid by dismantling the oft-repeated criticism that he ‘over-thinks’ these types of games. “I love to overthink and create stupid tactics,” he declared before what would be a bruising 1-0 aggregate victory over the two legs against Atletico Madrid. “Tonight I take inspiration and there will be incredible tactics tomorrow. We’ll play with 12.”Guardiola was joking, of course, but that joke isn’t funny anymore. Never mind playing with 12. As Real Madrid prepare to visit the Etihad for the first leg of a semi-final tie on...
SOCCER
The Independent

Juventus solidify their top-four place in Serie A with victory at Sassuolo

Moise Kean hit a late winner as Juventus solidified their place in the top four of Serie A with victory at Sassuolo.After Giacomo Raspadori opened the scoring, the visitors bounced back to seal a 2-1 win to move eight points clear of Roma.Paulo Dybala drew Juve level on the stroke of half-time with a thunderous strike as Massimiliano Allegri’s side slowly improved.𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝-𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 🔝📸#SassuoloJuve #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/626JmLDfgE— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 25, 2022The second half appeared to be heading to a conclusion which would have seen both sides take a share of the spoils.But, with just two minutes remaining, Kean turned Vlad Chiriches and struck from just inside the box as the Everton loanee celebrated his fifth league goal of the campaign.Next up for Juventus is a visit from bottom club Venezia. Read More PM to ‘unleash terror’ over ‘Basic Instinct’ source - follow live
SOCCER
The Independent

Karim Benzema carries the burden as Real Madrid aim to outfox Man City

Karim Benzema is often a quiet figure in the dressing room, but there are pointed moments when the striker feels the need to speak up. One came at half-time during the Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain when Real Madrid were trailing 2-0 on aggregate and seemingly heading out at the last-16 stage without much of a fight.“Do not panic,” he told his teammates. “Because PSG will panic. We’ve seen it before. We only conceded because we were attacking. There’s no shame in that. Be careful for the counter-attack but, if we press them, they will panic.”Then came the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Zak Hardaker: Leeds return like going back to your old school

Zak Hardaker says it will be like going back to his old school after Leeds confirmed his return to Headingley.The 30-year-old England international, who was a free agent after being sensationally released by Wigan last Friday, has signed a short-term contract with the club he made his Super League debut for 11 years ago.Hardaker, who won three Grand Finals with the Rhinos and was named Man of Steel in their treble-winning season in 2015, will spend the rest of the season with the club and is likely to go straight into the team to play Hull KR at Headingley on...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

620K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy