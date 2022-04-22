Looking for work? Busch Gardens, Adventure Island look to fill hundreds of openings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Busch Gardens and its sister waterpark Adventure Island are looking to fill hundreds of positions to support the launch of new attractions, like the recently opened Iron Gwazi.

The parks are looking for food service and retail workers, ride operators and more.

Interested applicants can apply online and be interviewed this weekend during an in-person job fair. And you could be hired on the spot with hiring bonuses up to $1,500 for some workers.

The hiring events will take place Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24.

For more information, visit buschgardensjobs.com.

