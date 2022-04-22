ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate change also affects mental health. Call it eco-anxiety.

By Rose Wong
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08D8b5_0fGrXJuP00
Joanna Huxster, an assistant professor of environmental studies at Eckerd College, poses for a portrait at the campus beach on April 19 in St. Petersburg. She teaches an environmental communications course and dedicates the last week of class to teaching her students how to deal with eco-anxiety and grief. Eco-anxiety, or the “chronic fear of environmental doom,” is affecting the mental health of more and more people as they grapple with the realities of climate change. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Anna Lynn Heine has thought about dropping out of Eckerd College more times than she cares to admit.

Or she’ll work on an essay and wonder what is even the point.

Anxiety about the planet’s future has also kept the 21-year-old from enjoying dinner with family or drinks with friends. A plastic cup can send her into an existential spiral.

“Where did this food come from? Where’s this plastic going to go and how many fossil fuels were burned for it to arrive at my table?” she’ll ask herself. “And is this going to go to a landfill if I don’t finish it?”

Mental health professionals have a term for the stress and grief many feel about the planet’s future: eco-anxiety. The American Psychiatric Association defines it as “chronic fear of environmental doom.” It can lead to anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

A Nature study published in September surveyed 10,000 young people in 10 countries and found that most respondents are “very worried” or “extremely worried” about climate change. Nearly half of them said climate anxiety impacts their daily lives.

Heine is an environmental studies major in Jo Huxster’s climate change communications class at Eckerd College. The assistant environmental studies professor said almost every student in her class has eco-anxiety.

Huxster’s course examines the psychology of climate denial and the ways different sectors — the media, government, corporations — discuss climate change. Students learn how to run an organizing campaign to address climate policy and ways to talk about it with climate denialists and the apathetic.

Heine, who mostly grew up in Miami and Key West, said she’s most anxious about the rising threat of natural disasters due to climate change and the suffering that will occur along class and racial lines.

She mourns for her hometown of Miami, where scientists predict sea level rise will displace nearly a third of the current population by the end of the century.

“It’s going to be a painful ending,” Heine said, “and it’s going to happen in an unjust way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ev9JL_0fGrXJuP00
Anna Lynn Heine, a student at Eckerd College, poses for a portrait on April 19 on the St. Petersburg campus. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

• • •

‘What do you have control over?’

Anxiety about the planet’s future increasingly comes up in Orlando therapist Kaley Sinclair’s sessions with clients.

Sinclair, a licensed mental health counselor and trauma specialist, said her adolescent and young adult clients discuss feeling a sense of doom about the environment. Those with young children, or thoughts of having kids, contend with the guilt of forcing the next generation to inherit a hotter, less inhabitable world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0fGrXJuP00

Many, she said, are childhood trauma survivors, who struggle with a pervasive feeling of being unsafe.

Sinclair didn’t learn to treat climate anxiety or grief in graduate school, but realized that the number of clients needing professional help will only grow. In February, she registered with the Climate Psychiatry Alliance, a professional group that offers resources and training.

The Alliance created the Climate-Aware Therapist Directory, a resource to help people find therapists who have pledged to recognize the climate crisis is a threat to physical and mental health. There are about 100 therapists in the directory, but Sinclair is one of just two in Florida.

About a third of her clients have shared anxiety or grief about the environment. Her response is tailored to each client, but she encourages them to stay grounded in the present and think about constructive ways to improve their feelings.

“Okay, what do you have control over?” Sinclair tells them. “What can you do to try to make an impact while validating that a lot of things are outside of your control?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IAOz_0fGrXJuP00
Joanna Huxster, an assistant professor of environmental studies at Eckerd College, poses for a portrait at the campus beach on April 19 in St. Petersburg. She teaches an environmental communications course and dedicates the last week of class to teaching her students how to deal with eco-anxiety and grief. Eco-anxiety, or the “chronic fear of environmental doom,” is affecting the mental health of more and more people as they grapple with the realities of climate change. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

Huxster tells her students the best thing any individual can do is to talk about the climate crisis. About 70 percent of the U.S. population knows climate change is real, she said, but only 30 percent talk about it. She hopes to direct attention towards effective climate action: transitioning away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy and electrifying transportation.

“Your own carbon footprint is very small,” Huxster said. “What’s most important about your actions is how they affect the actions of the people around you.”

• • •

‘We didn’t create this problem’

Love for the ocean brought one of Huxster’s Eckerd students, Anya Cervantes, from suburban Massachusetts to Florida to study the environment. Fear for the oceans fuels her eco-anxiety.

The 22-year-old is a licensed scuba diver. She finds peace underwater, among swaying coral, a vibrant ecosystem that supports a quarter of all marine life.

“It’s a spiritual experience for me,” she said.

Her dream is to see Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, which is already 60 percent bleached due to heat stress. She hopes she’ll make it in time to see what remains, but she also feels guilty for wanting to go at all (The United Nations predicts that airplane emissions of carbon dioxide will triple by 2050).

Huxster’s class has helped Cervantes think about ways she can combine her passion for environmental justice and her second major, visual arts, into a career that could help address the problems the world faces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4GSO_0fGrXJuP00
Anya Cervantes, a student at Eckerd College, poses for a portrait on April 19 on the St. Petersburg campus. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

While the 22-year-old can’t imagine not dedicating herself to alleviating the climate crisis, she’s also frustrated about the pressures placed on her generation to solve it.

“The younger generation is almost put on a pedestal to save the planet,” she said. “It’s like, we didn’t create this problem.”

• • •

‘I would rather try’

For Huxster, researching climate change — contending with the dire data on a near daily basis — creates a source of anxiety. She has a 2½ year old son and worries about what the future will look like for him and the people he will know.

But her work also makes her feel good. This semester, she said three students decided to pursue careers in translating climate science to different audiences. Every year, more students sign up for her 25-person course than it has space for.

The professor dedicates the last week of her class to discussing eco-anxiety and grief.

Students share how they feel and read a chapter of Per Espen Stoknes’ book What We Think About When We’re Trying Not To Think About Global Warming.

The chapter, titled “It’s Hopeless but I’ll Give It My All,” discusses taking action even when the odds are overwhelming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrsW5_0fGrXJuP00
Joanna Huxster, an assistant professor of environmental studies at Eckerd College, leads a discussion of her environmental communications class on April 19 in St. Petersburg. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

Heine admits that she needs to find a way to care about the climate that’s sustainable for her mental health. And so that she can continue to wake up every day and do the work.

She knows she won’t drop out. She will finish the essay. And she plans to have kids.

“I wouldn’t prevent new life that could build things to be better just because of fear. I would rather try to continue to build the future.”

Times photojournalist Arielle Bader contributed to this report.

• • •

For more information

For more information about the Climate-Aware Therapist Directory, visit: climatepsychology.us/climate-therapists

If you need help

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 211 or by visiting crisiscenter.com. You can also reach out to the 24–hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255; contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741 or online using crisistextline.org; or chat with someone online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Veterans can call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s veteran support hotline at 1-844-693-5838 or visit myflvet.com. The National Veteran Crisis Hotline can provide help 24 hours a day by calling 1-800-273-8255 and pressing 1, texting 838255 or via online chat at veteranscrisisline.net.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man faces 1st-degree murder charges in 2 fatal shootings in St. Petersburg, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A Tampa man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two St. Petersburg men killed days apart, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced Monday. Detectives identified Johnny Carnegie, 34, as a person of interest in the fatal shootings and took him into custody April 13 with the help of the Tampa Police Department and the FBI. He was being held in a Hillsborough County jail on charges unrelated to the shootings, police said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
World Economic Forum

It's not just climate change driving natural disaster losses

Climate change is contributing to rising losses from natural disasters, including increased damage to physical assets and disruption to business operations. But an underreported driver of losses is the growing number and value of exposed properties, such as those in floodplains. Organizations should set a baseline of risk to understand...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Medical News Today

In Conversation: Why climate change matters for human health

Since 2015, the year of the Paris Agreement, the experts affiliated with the Lancet Countdown commission have published. assessing this situation and keeping signatory governments and decision-makers accountable for the commitments they have taken on following the Agreement. in October 2021, records “deepening inequities” across all regions as global heating...
ENVIRONMENT
Mic

Environmental activism can do wonders for your mental health

Melanie O’Driscoll was studying zoology at University College Cork when she had a first-hand encounter with the mental health impacts of climate change. A nature enthusiast since childhood, she loved learning about different species and their habitats. But as she studied, she became increasingly worried about warming global temperatures and the existential threat they posed to the planet’s ecosystems.
ADVOCACY
WebMD

Americans Anxious About Climate Change

April 20, 2022 – When Rachel Lendner, a 52-year-old health educator based in Teaneck, NJ, heard that this February was the warmest in history, her heart skipped a beat. "I have a physical reaction of anxiety to hearing about climate change,” she says, in part because she is a parent. “What are we doing to this planet?"
TEANECK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Eco Anxiety#Eckerd College#Nature
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Prince Charles Says We Are 'Literally Poisoning Ourselves' in New Speech Urging Climate Action

Prince Charles is urging action to help protect the planet's oceans in a powerful new speech. The royal, who has been a passionate environmentalist since the '70s, gave a pre-recorded address at the Our Ocean Conference, hosted by the small island nation of Republic of Palau, on Wednesday. In his speech, he "prays" for action to help save the world's oceans and its wildlife.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa boy, 15, facing felony vehicular homicide charge in fatal crash

A 15-year-old Tampa boy is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash that killed a 44-year-old woman in Plant City. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Calvin Sanford has been identified as the driver of a stolen Nissan Frontier that fled from an attempted traffic stop in Tampa on March 12. He is being charged as an adult, agency spokesperson Merissa Lynn said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy