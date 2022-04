Q. How do you prove the tax basis when you finally sell your house? Everyone I know uses the value of their earlier home to catapult themselves into a newer, more expensive home. They defer the capital gain until their final sale when they move out and don’t roll over the capital gain. Does that mean I have to have proof of cost for my original home that I bought in 1969 and carried forward through four other homes?

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO