Rebecca Overholt welcomed her first baby on Sept. 20 at Jersey City Medical Center. What she didn’t welcome was the medical billing mess that followed. It started with a December text that said she had a bill from Sheridan Children’s Healthcare Services, a provider at the hospital, which gave her a link to click. Concerned it was a scam, and knowing her family had reached their out-of-pocket maximum for their health insurance plan, she ignored it.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO