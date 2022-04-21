ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Encouraging More Affordable Housing in Tallahassee

Cover picture for the articleCity of Tallahassee staff members have a number of tools they’ve been using to address the...

CBS Miami

Through Faith And Cash Incentive, Church Leaders Aim To Build Affordable Housing In South Florida

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami)  As South Florida’s affordable housing crisis has grown, cities,counties, and activists have been scrambling to find workable solutions.  Now a faith-based initiative has entered the mix to provide relief. On Thursday, Enterprise Community partners explained to a roomful of church leaders that $1.5 million in grant money from Wells Fargo is available to help them get the process started The goal is to use available church property to build new housing.  It’s estimated there are over 1000 available church lots for use in Miami Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. (CBS4) Pastor Carol Nash-Lester of the Bethel Apostolic Temple in Miami attended the meeting. She would like to build affordable housing for seniors on the three acres of open space she has on her church property. “Would I would like to see is housing for seniors 50 and up.  A condo with multiple wrap around services,” she explained would meet the needs of her congregation. Miami-Dade has already partnered with churches to renovate apartments in Overtown and build a mid-rise in Liberty City. For information on the grant process go to enterprisecommunity.org The grant process will be completed by the end of the year.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL

Affordable housing complex nears groundbreaking

Developer GMD Development is getting close to breaking ground on Junegrass Place, a deed-restricted affordable housing project slated for Kalispell’s North Meridian Road. Thomas Geffner with the Seattle developer said the company hopes to receive its building permits from the city of Kalispell in early April, and it plans on breaking ground shortly after those permits are received.
KALISPELL, MT
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

Camilla new apartments become major investment for city

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Whenever residents drive towards Thomasville, Pelham, or through Camilla, they‘ll now see new apartments that city officials said are a major investment for their city. ”We are in need of housing in Camilla. Especially market rate options. These apartments offer that,” said Camilla’s marketing &...
CAMILLA, GA
Matter News

Latest: Historic public safety budget, affordable housing and more

Editor's note: As part of our deep dives into policing and development, we produce in-depth articles and videos. But, while working on those stories, we often hear lots of news that informs our stories but doesn’t necessarily make it to the final product. As such, we wanted to create an avenue to share those smaller bits of news that keep us and you informed. That's where this digests comes in. A couple times a month, we will post round-ups like the one below of the top news for development and policy. Want to share your thoughts on it? Think we missed a story? Let us know at editorial@matternews.org.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bay News 9

Tampa Apartment being investgated for not keeping up with repairs

At a time when rent prices are going through the roof, Vonnesha King says she has bigger problems with other things coming through her roof. The Silver Oaks Apartment complex has residents complaining about backlogged repairs. The problem is so severe, that local officials are getting involved. HUD is also...
TAMPA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Reedy Creek Improvement District

As a newspaper publisher, I’ve never been 100% comfortable with the Reedy Creek Improvement District as it was established and has operated for over five decades. I personally think it is a mistake to allow any private entity to conduct itself with all the powers and rights of a governmental office. This particular district, I believe, has led to a huge financial and administrative advantage for the House of Mouse for many years.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Bay News 9

St. Petersburg proposes subsidizing some employees rent

St. Petersburg, Fla. – Shaquirra Graham left a job in February that paid more, for a job that she loves. Now, working with kids at the Willis S. Johns Recreation Center where she went as a child. “Them knowing that I’m teaching them something or just lifting her spirits...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Warehouse Rentals building Pickettville Distribution Complex

The city approved permits April 21 for Valdosta, Georgia-based Warehouse Rentals LLC to build two buildings at the Pickettville Distribution Complex in West Jacksonville, another project that will address the area’s tight industrial market. Bassford Industrial Construction, also of Valdosta, is the contractor for the structures, totaling 381,900 square...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Petersburg to make ‘bold’ zoning changes

In an emphatic show of solidarity, the St. Petersburg City Council, business leaders and residents all unanimously expressed their support for changing zoning laws and land development regulations along the city’s SunRunner route. During Thursday’s meeting, members of the city council heard a resolution to accept the results of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WCTV

FAMU holds 4/20 informational forum on medical marijuana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - April 20 marks the unofficial holiday for marijuana. One group at FAMU is taking advantage of the extra attention to educate people. The university held an event Wednesday highlighting the booming medical marijuana industry.. FAMU is not necessarily advocating for people to use medical marijuana. Instead,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

