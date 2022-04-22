Labour MP points out that Priti Patel's 'illegal asylum seeker' definition makes no sense

A Labour MP has skewered Priti Patel over her "unworkable" asylum policy.

Speaking in the house of commons, Thangam Debbonaire criticised the controversial plan which will see migrants arriving in the UK offshored to Rwanda while awaiting a decision about their case.

It has been widely criticised by opposition politicians and charities for various reasons including the legal and ethical concerns.

Debbonaire joined critics and said: "The term illegal asylum seekers doesn't even make sense as by international law asylum seekers are allowed to come here to seek asylum.

"If they haven't been assessed, they can't be illegal by definition."

In response, Leader of the house Mark Spencer replied: "This is a new migration and economic development partnership, the first in the world to tackle head-on the imbalance between legal and illegal migration routes.



"It is the right thing to do, because it breaks the model set by those who are exploiting very vulnerable people, and endangering them by putting them in vessels that are not seaworthy to cross the English channel. We are developing safe routes for the people who do find themselves in those circumstances, and that is the right thing to do."

Hmm.

