Plymouth Meeting, PA

Healthcare Nonprofit’s New Global Headquarters in Plymouth Meeting a Symbol of ‘Innovation, Integrity’

By Christine Tarlecki
 3 days ago
Independent patient safety organization ESCI recently unveiled its new $13 million global headquarters and medical device evaluation laboratory in Plymouth Meeting. Independent patient safety organization ECRI recently unveiled its new $13 million global headquarters and medical device evaluation laboratory in Plymouth Meeting, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business...

