Novak Djokovic reached the final of the ATP event in Belgrade, in which he will meet today the Russia Andrey Rublev, The Serbian Champion has experienced several difficulties in recent months. The decision not to carry out the vaccine for Covid-19, combined with some unusual and problematic behaviors, have brought Nole into the crosshairs of critics and have seen him as a protagonist more outside than inside the court Djokovic this year has missed several tournaments such as the Australian Open and the American tournaments (Indian Wells and Miami) and currently the tennis player is back on the court this week to play the tournament in his hometown, Belgrade, In Serbia.

