CLEVELAND, Ohio – If it’s an uplifting musical experience you seek, keep searching. This definitely isn’t that. If, however, you’re seeking a way to mourn the lives lost and upturned over the last two years, look no further than “Pandemic Reflections.” The Singers’ Club of Cleveland has a concert in store for Friday, April 29, designed to help you do exactly that.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO