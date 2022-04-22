'Fanfare and Triumph' concert honors first responders

Marlene Jane Harmon, 85 of Milo, Idaho passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby, Idaho. Marlene was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on July 8, 1936, the daughter of Donald Murton Sanborn and Zina Spencer Sanborn. Marlene grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated from West High School. She worked at Kress Department Store in Salt Lake City, Utah and for the Boy Scouts of America in the Grand Teton Council Scout office store in Idaho Falls, Idaho. For her many years of service, she was awarded the Silver Beaver from the Boy Scouts of America. Marlene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Elton Lorenzo Harmon on June 12, 1956 in the Salt Lake City Temple. As a member of the LDS Church, she had many opportunities to serve. She played the piano for the Relief Society and was a Primary Teacher. She served as secretary to the Young Women's organization and as a Nursery Leader in her Ward. With Elton she served as a missionary to Branson, Missouri where she assisted others through playing the piano and singing. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Slick Chicks Bowling League. She enjoyed reading, word searches and card games. She was talented in art, crocheting, knitting, and was a member of the Rigby Art Guild. Marlene is survived by her children; April (Fred) Toone of Grace, Idaho, Thayne Lorenzo (Anita) Harmon of Payson, Utah, Elton Skip (Deborah) Harmon of Ririe, Idaho and Mallory (Kathy) Harmon of Milo, Idaho. She was blessed with nineteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton L. Harmon and her parents, Donald and Zina Sanborn. A son, Garrett Harmon, a daughter-in-law, Kaylene Harmon and one great grandchild. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Milo Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (12127 North 75th East, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401). The family will meet with friends, Monday, April 25, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442) from 6:00 to 7:30 PM and again on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the Milo LDS Chapel. Interment will be in the Milo Cemetery following the service. Marlene 7/8/1936 - 4/20/2022Jane Harmon.

