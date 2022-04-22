ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

'Fanfare and Triumph' concert honors first responders

By Idaho Falls Symphony press release
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Fanfare and Triumph” concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 30 in the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. It is the season finale of the Idaho Falls Symphony. Thanks to a joint partnership with Bank of Idaho and Idaho...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Harmon, Marlene

Marlene Jane Harmon, 85 of Milo, Idaho passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby, Idaho. Marlene was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on July 8, 1936, the daughter of Donald Murton Sanborn and Zina Spencer Sanborn. Marlene grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated from West High School. She worked at Kress Department Store in Salt Lake City, Utah and for the Boy Scouts of America in the Grand Teton Council Scout office store in Idaho Falls, Idaho. For her many years of service, she was awarded the Silver Beaver from the Boy Scouts of America. Marlene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Elton Lorenzo Harmon on June 12, 1956 in the Salt Lake City Temple. As a member of the LDS Church, she had many opportunities to serve. She played the piano for the Relief Society and was a Primary Teacher. She served as secretary to the Young Women's organization and as a Nursery Leader in her Ward. With Elton she served as a missionary to Branson, Missouri where she assisted others through playing the piano and singing. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Slick Chicks Bowling League. She enjoyed reading, word searches and card games. She was talented in art, crocheting, knitting, and was a member of the Rigby Art Guild. Marlene is survived by her children; April (Fred) Toone of Grace, Idaho, Thayne Lorenzo (Anita) Harmon of Payson, Utah, Elton Skip (Deborah) Harmon of Ririe, Idaho and Mallory (Kathy) Harmon of Milo, Idaho. She was blessed with nineteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton L. Harmon and her parents, Donald and Zina Sanborn. A son, Garrett Harmon, a daughter-in-law, Kaylene Harmon and one great grandchild. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Milo Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (12127 North 75th East, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401). The family will meet with friends, Monday, April 25, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442) from 6:00 to 7:30 PM and again on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the Milo LDS Chapel. Interment will be in the Milo Cemetery following the service. Marlene 7/8/1936 - 4/20/2022Jane Harmon.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Moser, Lois

Lois Jean Nuehring Moser, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 14, 2022. Lois was born January 20, 1937, in Guttenberg, Iowa, to Marvin Nuehring and Bernette "Sis" Kann Nuehring. She was the second of seven children. She grew up and attended schools in Guttenburg, graduating from St. Mary's Catholic High School where she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen. On October 1, 1955, she married Claire Martin Moser in Guttenberg, Iowa. Lois and Claire made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their four children. Lois was a gifted homemaker and wonderful neighbor. She was renowned for her home made Christmas candies. She filled her days with sewing, cooking, baking, canning, painting with oils and watercolors, making jewelry, and gardening. She enjoyed her yard, especially feeding and watching birds in her flower gardens. One of Lois's greatest joys and most magical skills was caring for babies and children throughout her life. She absolutely adored babies and children and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Lois is survived by her daughters, Ronda (Greg) Rasmussen of Rigby, ID, Misti (Tom) Lillo of Idaho Falls, ID, Kristi Moser-McIntire of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Judy Brandel of Garnavillo, IA, Marlene McLane, Bonnie Sue Clinton, and Mary Moser all of Guttenberg, IA; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Randy Moser, her parents, a sister, Jerri Ameral, and a brother, Ronnie Nuehring. Private family services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Lois 1/20/1937 - 4/14/2022Moser.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Hyde, Ashly

Ashly Dawn Hyde, 25, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 17, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Ashly was born May 9, 1996, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Brian J Hyde and Deanna Milliron. She grew up Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. She worked in the service industry and was great with people. Ashly enjoyed reading, coloring, and spending time with her family. She loved animals, shopping, traveling, camping and food. Ashly's kind and big heart had so much love to give and touched everyone that knew her. Ashly is survived by her father, Brian J Hyde of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Deanna Milliron of Belgrade, MT; grandmother, Barbara Hyde of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Shalan Hyde of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Dustin J Hyde and James M Hyde of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Becky Riley, and grandfather, Robert Hyde, Sr. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ashly 5/9/1996 - 4/17/2022Hyde.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Falls, ID
Entertainment
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Triumph, ID
Post Register

Merle Morgan

Merle Morgan 1/12/1945 - 4/23/2022 Merle Dean Morgan, age 77, passed away on April 23, 2022 in Idaho Falls Idaho. He was born to Darsel and Virginia Morgan on January 12, 1945 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Merle married the love of his life, Terri Larsen, on May 7, 1967 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. He started his career with the Idaho Falls Fire Department in 1969 and retired in 1999. Merle was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. Merle loved horses, chariot racing, camping, fishing, watching kids sports and being with this family and grandkids. Merle is survived by his wife, Terri Morgan, his brothers: Ronald (Toni) Morgan, and Robert (Judy) Morgan; daughters: Cindy (Richard) Bates of Thornton ID, Desirae (Scott) Wheeler of Idaho Falls ID; sons: Jake (Tracy) Morgan of Idaho Falls ID, Jess (Shelley) Morgan of Shelley ID, Jason (Kevin) Morgan of Idaho Falls ID and Trevor (Tiffany) Morgan of Shelley ID. He has eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Merle is preceded in death by his parents, Darsel Morgan and Virginia Call, Louann Grover and beloved grandson Jaiden Wheeler. Services for Merle will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:00a.m. at the Woodville LDS Churchhouse, located at 1555 N 700 E, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Annis Cemetery.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

After a trial that lasted nearly a week, a Bonneville County jury found brothers Clyde E. Nelson, 20, and Guy Carl Nelson, 18, guilty of first-degree murder in the November 1921 shooting death of Stephen A. Browning. Judge James G. Gwinn sentenced both men to life imprisonment in the state penitentiary for the crime. The brothers’ attorney had sought to prove that the shooting, which occurred the night of Nov. 26 at Browning’s grocery store at Fourth Street and Lee Avenue, had been unintentional. Guy Nelson recounted how he had ordered Browning to put his hands in the air and lunged for Browning when Browning reached for his gun. “I heard shots fired and saw flashes of fire, but thought Browning did all the shooting,” he said. “I knew that I had been shot and ran out through the front entrance and it was not until I was out of the building that I realized that the hammer of my gun was down and I knew I had fired.” Nelson denied his brother was involved in the killing, but to no effect. The jury returned its verdict April 26 after four hours of deliberation.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy