Saint Louis, MO

Mother and Father Charged in 2 year old's death

By Maria Keena
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS - (KMOX) A Calverton Park couple is accused of endangering the welfare of a child, resulting in death.

The parents, 36-year old Angela Dozier and 68-year old Clarence Perry,  are being held without bond.

The probable cause statement says their two year old ingested cocaine and methadone and started to show signs of illness at Noon on April 2nd, but Dozier and Perry didn't call 9-1-1 until after 8:00 p-m.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital and toxicology results revealed the toddler's system had amounts of cocaine and methadone that would be lethal to an adult.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement "Nothing is more tragic than the death of a child, and no case gets more of our attention than a case such as this. "I hope that the tragic death of this innocent child serves as a lesson to all parents to keep all toxic substances far out of the reach of children."

Dozier and Perry are charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child first degree, resulting in the death of a child, a Class A Felony.

