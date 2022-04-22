MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
This week on The MarketBeat Podcast , Kate welcomes back a repeat guest, MarketBeat contributor Chris Markoch. Chris tells us about three U.S. stocks that he believes will continue to show strength, regardless of what is going on in the economy.
- Walmart: Hired the former CFO of PayPal. What does this mean for Walmart’s digital transaction initiatives?
- Will this mean synergies with PayPal?
- What is Walmart doing in the area of health care?
- Nucor: What is going on with a stock with a low P/E ratio that’s also trading at new highs?
- How will the Russia/Ukraine war affect Nucor’s pricing power and revenue growth?
- Why investors should wait until after Nucor reports earnings to make any kind of trade
- Camping World: Is the stock undervalued at the moment?
- How the stock is performing relative to 2020, when outdoors activities became popular in the early days of the pandemic?
- How demand for RVs is affecting Camping World
- How should investors analyze Camping World’s technicals and indicators when considering a buy?
Stocks mentioned in this episode
Walmart (WMT)
Nucor (NUE)
Camping World (CWH)
Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.
Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon
and now available on YouTube
Walmart is a part of the Entrepreneur Index , which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.
Comments / 0