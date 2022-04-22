MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

If Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is able to close, top executives at the company could receive enormous compensation packages, even if they might personally prefer to be running the company themselves. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO late last year, has long declined to take a salary from the social media platform, instead only taking a de minimis $1.40 annual paycheck. However, Dorsey owned 2.4 percent of the company, or about 18,042,428 shares, which Musk would be buying for $54.20 each.More from The Hollywood ReporterJack Dorsey Endorses Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: "This Is the Right Path"Elon Musk...

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO