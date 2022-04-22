ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

By MarketBeat Staff
 3 days ago

This week on The MarketBeat Podcast , Kate welcomes back a repeat guest, MarketBeat contributor Chris Markoch. Chris tells us about three U.S. stocks that he believes will continue to show strength, regardless of what is going on in the economy.

  • Walmart: Hired the former CFO of PayPal. What does this mean for Walmart’s digital transaction initiatives?
  • Will this mean synergies with PayPal?
  • What is Walmart doing in the area of health care?
  • Nucor: What is going on with a stock with a low P/E ratio that’s also trading at new highs?
  • How will the Russia/Ukraine war affect Nucor’s pricing power and revenue growth?
  • Why investors should wait until after Nucor reports earnings to make any kind of trade
  • Camping World: Is the stock undervalued at the moment?
  • How the stock is performing relative to 2020, when outdoors activities became popular in the early days of the pandemic?
  • How demand for RVs is affecting Camping World
  • How should investors analyze Camping World’s technicals and indicators when considering a buy?

Stocks mentioned in this episode
Walmart (WMT)

Nucor (NUE)

Camping World (CWH)

Walmart is a part of the Entrepreneur Index

