You can grab the WD My Book 18TB external desktop drive for only $280.50, saving you almost $260. Note that you will have to send a storage drive (SSD, HDD, internal or external, working or dead, it doesn't matter). Scroll to the end of the article to know how the recycling process works and how to grab 15% off. If you decide not to follow that route you will pay the normal price of $330 which is still a $210 discount off the retail price. It is one of the best storage deals we've seen in 2022.

