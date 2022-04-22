New herb and tea bar offering sweets and sandwiches to hold grand opening celebration

New Bern now has its second tea bar.

Kemba Dillahunt-Hopkins will open Kem's Herb and Tea Bar located at 801 S. Glenburnie Road on April 23 with a grand opening celebration being held from noon to 4 p.m.

Dillahunt-Hopkins worked in the affordable housing industry for more than 20 years prior to making the decision to open her own business.

"I wanted to use the skills I have acquired over the last two decades to help the community in a different way," she said.

Studies have found that some teas may help with cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, encourage weight loss, lower cholesterol, and bring about mental alertness, according to a report by webmd.com. Tea also appears to have antimicrobial qualities.

As a person who lived with high blood pressure and uncontrolled diabetes, Dillahunt-Hopkins said her life changed when she discovered the health benefits of herbs and teas.

"My herb and tea bar will educate the community and introduce them to a healthier way of living," she said.

A variety of loose leaf herbs and teas are available and the tea bar will offer hot and cold tea by the pot, cup and half-gallon. They will also sell hot chocolate, apple cider, smoothies, bagels, croissants, pastries, muffins, cakes and pies, scones and quiche.

The building has five individual tea rooms, each decorated differently and are available for private and group seating or if you desire a quiet space to get some work done. The business will also offer free Wi-Fi.

There is also a larger room that will be available for events such as baby showers, workshops, private events and more. Beer and wine will be available for purchase during your event, but is not sold during regular business hours. Rental rates vary depending on the event and the number of guest.

Unlimited teas are included in the rental price of a private room.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. They are closed on Tuesdays.

For more information, call 252-633-3248 or visit them on Facebook or Instagram.