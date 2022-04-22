This $165K Hawaii Home Is Tiny But Gorgeous

In the historic farming community of Naalehu, Hawaii, sits a tiny residence that looks like a simple hut at first glance. However, the more you get to know this property, the more magical it becomes, especially given its prized location. The home of about 200 square feet, as listed on Zillow , features a 100-square-foot bedroom and a full kitchen of the same size beneath it. The place is brand new, built between 2021 and 2022, and was listed for $165,000 following completion.

From this quarter-acre property, it is impossible to miss the beautiful Hawaiian sunsets complementing the views of Punalu'u Black Sands Beach, Green Sands Beach, and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Who wouldn't want to feel as though they were one with nature each day? This itty bitty home is worth every penny if you prefer spending your time out in the fresh Hawaiian air, surrounded by the best the island has to offer.

A Unique Living Space

The interior of this little house will surprise you. With a separate bedroom, living room , bathroom, and kitchen, this residence seems larger than its measurements. The 100-square-foot-bedroom easily fits a comfortably sized bed and a small seating area. It also looks like you could squeeze in a dresser or a desk. The room is lined with windows, so even when you're inside, you can still get great views of the Hawaiian landscape, as shown on the Instagram page, Zillow Gone Wild .

Just outside the bedroom is the living room. However, calling it a living room is a bit of a stretch since it really isn't a room at all. In fact, it looks more like a well-dressed covered porch deck. Though its exact size was not disclosed, it contains an arrangement of two chairs, a small hammock, and a two-seater couch with plenty of room to spare. Anyone could enjoy some company in this space while looking out over a sea of foliage beneath the property.

A Cool Place To Cook

Just down the stairs is the ground level, which acts as a kitchen and two-person dining room area. The dining room is without flooring and features two wooden swings as chairs. We can picture a romantic evening here as the sun sets in this adorable picnic-style dining area. The kitchen is a single step up from the dining room, sitting on a wooden platform. In this space, you can find a minifridge, a propane range, a utility sink, and a good-sized counter area for food preparation, as revealed in a listing by Trulia . It is also equipped with many places to hang and store all your utensils and pantry food items.

Also on this level, the bathroom is enclosed by walls made from tied-together bamboo sticks. You certainly will never have to worry about poor ventilation here. Much larger than expected, this bathroom features plenty of room for the walk-in shower, the toilet, and the wooden vanity with storage.

A True Nature-Focused Lawn

Even though this residence sits on less than 0.30 acres, as per Zillow , the area is beautifully landscaped with attractive gardens. On the property, there is plenty of mature plant life, including banana, papaya, and avocado trees, as well as aloe vera plants. From the house, you can see much more of the beautiful nature Hawaii has to offer as this lot is only partially cleared.

In one section of the outdoor space, you will notice a small fire pit that is perfect for relaxing after the sun goes down. Though there is no seating area implemented, it would not be difficult to add an outdoor furniture set to make this area more functional. Nearby is a hammock and a string of lights that add to the aesthetic of this home. You may see yourself spending summer afternoons taking naps or reading a good book in the comfort of this above-ground sanctuary.

