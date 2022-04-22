ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 02:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continue. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 16:25:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. .The Snake River at Warren continues to fall and has reached Minor flood stage. Minor flood stage impacts will persist through midweek before a drop into Action stage is anticipated. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Snake River below Warren. * WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 71.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 70.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Monday was 71.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 63.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 67.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atascosa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Atascosa County through 1045 PM CDT At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Charlotte, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charlotte, Christine, Campbellton, McCoy, Davis and Hindes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Danger Returns On Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:06:00 Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northern Culebra and eastern St. Croix. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 15.1 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pennington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. .The Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge has crested and begun to fall. River levels will remain within Minor flood stage before dropping into Action stage by midweek. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 9.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .A secondary rise in the Pembina River at Walhalla is currently being observed. This will lead to a continuation of Minor flood stage that is expected to persist throughout the remainder of the week into the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Monday was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 11.5 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise again to 11.9 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will fall to 11.1 feet and then begin rising early Monday afternoon then rise again. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:42:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hidalgo; Starr THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HIDALGO AND NORTHEASTERN STARR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 13.8 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston, Chassell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.3 feet on 05/02/1972. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Starr THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN STARR COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
STARR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:06:00 Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches from the northeast to northwest coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Extensive flooding of agricultural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 24.8 Mon 7 pm CDT 22.5 19.2 16.1
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low pastureland and bottomland is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 25.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Pearl River Rockport 25.0 25.3 Mon 630Pm CDT 24.1 22.1 19.4
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Major flooding is occurring on the Red River at Oslo. Crest will get close to flood of record. The current forecast places the crest at 38 feet, roughly 3 tenths of a foot below flood of record. Crest is anticipated to be closer to the end of the week before waning into the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 37.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Monday was 37.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hidalgo; Starr FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR WESTERN HIDALGO AND EASTERN STARR COUNTIES At 1035 PM CDT, Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across much of eastern Starr County. Although the heaviest rainfall has moved south of Starr County into northeast Mexico, areas of flash flooding are still ongoing within the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rio Grande City, McCook, Garciasville, La Grulla, Santa Catarina, Puerto Rico, La Reforma, San Isidro, La Gloria, and La Victoria. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York Critical Fire Danger Returns On Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE

