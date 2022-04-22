North Dakota man accused of tempting 13-year-old Washington County girl to send explicit content

A North Dakota man was arrested for tempting a 13-year-old girl from Peters Township to send him videos of her sexually assaulting another child.

Police said Nicholas Nesdahl, 27, was arrested and charged. The 13-year-old girl had also been arrested on sexual assault charges.

An investigation into the case started back in October when the mother of the teenager reported concerns to police after finding disturbing videos on her daughter's cell phone.

Police said the 13-year-old engaged in various sexual acts with her 6-year-old stepsister and then sent the videos to Nesdahl.

Peters Township police said that they tracked Nesdahl down through his IP address. The authorities said he confessed to talking to the 13-year-old girl and receiving explicit videos and images of her. He lied to her and told her he was 15 years old.

Over 400 images and videos were found on Nesdahl's phone during a search police said.

Two other individuals from Florida and California are believed to be connected to the case. They are under investigation and their phones and computers were taken, according to police. No charges have been filed yet.