Mayor Curry will not run for newly drawn congressional seat

Interview: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry details efforts to reduce violent crime Interview: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry details efforts to reduce violent crime

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says he gave it some consideration but will not run for the newly drawn seat in Congress.

Because the new seat is important for the city’s future, Curry says he’ll meet with prospective candidates, offer support, and encourage others to support the Republican he believes is best positioned to help achieve the city’s best future.

The new district will replace a Jacksonville-to-Tallahassee seat held by Rep. Al Lawson (D-Tallahassee).

Curry also predicts the primary will be brutal.

“Well, it should be. My default is always to stand against a lifetime in elected office”, Curry said on Twitter.

The qualifying deadline is in June. We expect several people to consider a run including: Senator Aaron Bean, former Senator Rob Bradley, Representative Jason Fischer, and Jax Chamber President Dan Davis.

Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland tells WOKV News he will not seek the seat, instead he’s sticking in the race for Supervisor of Elections.

“I support Aaron Bean”, Holland said.

©2022 Cox Media Group