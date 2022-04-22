NE Ga police blotter: drug, fraud, forgery suspects arrested

Body found: The dismembered body of a woman was found in a duffel bag in a New York City neighborhhood. (Kali9/iStock)

A 52 year-old woman from Bowman is booked into the Elbert County jail on charges that include making terroristic threats. Bond for Angela Moore was set at $5 thousand.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Haynes is facing felony charges that include deposit account fraud: he’s 41 years old, from Elberton.

A Franklin County man is arrested in Elbert County: the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says 49 year-old Christopher Seymour of Carnesville is looking at charges that include forgery. He was released after posting bond at the Elbert County jail.

There are drug charges for a man in Franklin County: drug agents say William Perkins, 45 years old from Lavonia, was trafficking in marijuana, methamphetamine, and prescription pills. They say his arrest caps an eight-month investigation.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a homeless man whose body was found in Gainesville. There is, so far, no word on cause of death, but investigators say there is, at this point, no indication of foul play.

An assistant police chief in Oakwood is fired by the City Manager in Oakwood: so far, no explanation from Oakwood City Manager B.R. White on the dismissal of Tal Parden.

