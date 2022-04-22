ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local briefs: Zuniga accepts O’Looney apology, Poet Laureate continues visit to Athens

By Tim Bryant
mara zuniga

Mayoral candidate Mara Zuniga says she accepts the apology from former Athens Mayor Gwen O’Looney, who says a Facebook auto-correct feature mistake led to a posting of the N word in reference to Zuniga and her campaign. The now-deleted post appeared after a Monday night candidates forum that had Zuniga on stage and O’Looney in the audience.

Former US Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey continues her visit to Athens and the University of Georgia, a trip that includes time with students at Clarke Central High School. Trethewey spoke Thursday afternoon in the Chapel on UGA’s North Campus. She is speaking at 6 o’clock this evening at the Morton Theatre in downtown Athens.

The University of Georgia’s University Curriculum Committee convenes an afternoon session, underway at 3:30 in New College on Herty Drive.

Saturday is an open house day at UGA: the University’s Pharmacy College opens its doors at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning. The school is on West Green Street in Athens.

Add Royston to the roster of area cities considering impact fees that would be charged to developers in Royston: the proposal is part of a package of proposals under consideration by the Royston City Council. There is also a list of possible new zoning regulations.

