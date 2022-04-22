ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Steamship Authority to lease parking lot for solar farm

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PjJ2_0fGrPVyD00

In a historic agreement between the Steamship Authority and NextGrid, a renewable energy company, the Authority will dedicate part of its biggest parking lot to the creation of a solar energy and storage facility.

The Thomas B. Landers Road parking lot in Falmouth, which opened in June 2015, is made up of 18.5 acres of land and has space for about 1,900 vehicles, according to a press release from the Steamship Authority.

NextGrid will be tasked with the construction, operation and maintenance of a 5,900 kilowatt solar and 6,100 kilowatt-hour battery storage development, which it aims to construct on the property and make operational by 2024.

NextGrid will lease the land from the Steamship Authority, paying about $8.9 million over 20 years.

NextGrid has several solar projects across the United States, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to work with such an iconic Massachusetts institution on what we expect to become a flagship project in the state,” said Doug Williams, CEO of NextGrid Inc. “Our work with the Authority is a rare instance where everyone wins — the Authority generates more income through dual use of an existing parking lot, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts furthers its renewable energy goals, and NextGrid accelerates the transition to U.S.-owned renewable energy.”

This isn’t the only environmental initiative the Authority will be a part of, as it expects to receive three electric shuttle buses later this year. It is also pursuing net-zero energy status at its Woods Hole terminal.

“This solar project is a huge step forward for the Steamship Authority’s environmental initiatives,” said Robert B. Davis, general manager of the Steamship Authority. “We are excited to partner with NextGrid and look forward to seeing the project come to fruition after several years of analysis and study.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Falmouth, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Falmouth, MA
Government
Falmouth, MA
Business
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Falmouth, MA
WBEC AM

Beware: Your Car Won’t Pass Inspection in Massachusetts if This is Worn

Twice since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I have been guilty of being late on having my vehicles inspected. The first time was in late 2020 when I had my wife's vehicle inspected in Pittsfield. That was late by oh, only three months. Then I had my vehicle inspected this past August which was about two months late. I could use the pandemic as an excuse but in reality, I had to just open my eyes and pay attention. Luckily, the folks inspecting the vehicles didn't say anything to me. How embarrassing. More importantly, I didn't get pulled over.
PITTSFIELD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Woman Loses House Over Tax Bill

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford woman is suing the city and a Boston-based debt collection agency for violating her rights after her Valentine Street home was sold out from under her. Deborah Foss filed a lawsuit in Bristol Superior Court on March 29 claiming that the city sold...
MassLive.com

House Democrats on Beacon Hill shoot down tax-break efforts in Monday budget debate

House Democrats kicked off debate Monday on a nearly $50 billion state budget bill by rejecting Republican-led efforts to weave tax relief into the annual spending plan. Massachusetts raked in more than $5 billion in surplus tax revenues last fiscal year and is running at least $1.5 billion ahead of the current year’s projections, performance that — coupled with more than $2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act socked away for future use — has generated a steady hum of calls for relief.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Farm#Solar Projects#Renewable Energy#The Steamship Authority#Nextgrid Inc
WUPE

Know When You Can Mow in Massachusetts!

Spring is here, grass is beginning to grow, and before you know it people will be out mowing lawns. I remember when I lived in Pittsfield, I was woken up once by a neighbor mowing his lawn. I looked at the clock and saw that it was around 6:30am. First I swore. Then I tried to get back to sleep. And then I started wondering if there were rules about mowing your lawn too early (or too late). Obviously during the summer it gets real hot, and most people don’t want to be mowing lawns in the scorching afternoon sun, so the coolest times to mow are early or late in the day. But, are there rules about how early or late you can do it?
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
Live 95.9

You Need to Wear a Mask When Entering These MA Buildings, It’s Required

We're seeing more and more throughout Massachusetts and the country, in general, a relaxation in mask mandates. However, hospitalizations are creeping up in parts of the country. Could the winds of change be in the air regarding mask mandates? Many folks have heard by now that several airlines don't require masks to be worn on airplanes. In addition, many buildings throughout Massachusetts have loosened up on mask requirements as well, but not everyone.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cape Cod Times

Letters: Barley Neck Inn outdoor amplified music creates noise pollution, traffic

The Barley Neck Inn’s pursuit of a 2022 license permitting unrestricted, outdoor, live, amplified music prompts this letter. The Barley Neck Inn resides in the Rural Business District, which does not permit outdoor music. As a compassionate appeasement of a self-described, struggling business during the pandemic, the Select Board permitted summer concerts on the inn’s lawn. This decision by the Select Board resulted in sound pollution in nearby homes and disruption of existing parking patterns.
ORLEANS, MA
94.9 HOM

The Most Stereotypical Massachusetts Driver Was Seen on the Maine Turnpike

Usually between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend, drivers and especially out-of-state license plates are seen scattered all over the Maine Turnpike since Vacationland is such a destination during the summer months, especially on weekends. However, even off-season and during the work week, people (and license plates) from away are seen making their way up and down the Turnpike on the daily (myself included, since I drive up from New Hampshire every morning).
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

Maine surfer found unconscious off Cape Cod beach dies

WELLFLEET, Massachusetts — A Maine surfer pulled out of the waters off Cape Cod has died, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Thursday. Martin Mackey, 48, of Brunswick was found unconscious off LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Wednesday morning after several people called 911 to report a surfer attached to a board face down in the water.
WELLFLEET, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

1K+
Followers
943
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy