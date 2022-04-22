ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are your Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 11-17

By Frank Piscani, Pocono Record
Congratulations to the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 11-17, Pocono Mountain East's Mikenna Price and Pocono Mountain West's Joel Weirich!

Price hit 7-for-11 with three doubles, one home run, two stolen bases, three runs scored and six RBIs in East's first three games of the week. The Cardinals struggled as a unit against a dominant Emmaus squad in their fourth game of the week, but Price's bat was explosive in the three games before.

Weirich pitched five innings against District 11 powerhouse Emmaus, striking out five and allowing 0 earned runs (eight unearned) on seven hits and no walks. The Panthers senior went 2-for-3 from the plate with a walk, a double, two runs and two RBIs in West's lone game last week.

Every Monday, the Pocono Record will publish Athletes of the Week polls online. The polls will run from Monday at 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Voting is restricted to once hourly.

To nominate a student-athlete for next week's poll, email Pocono Record sports reporter Frank Piscani at fpiscani@gannett.com with the athlete's name and relevant statistics or results. Featured athletes are otherwise chosen based on results provided by coaches.

