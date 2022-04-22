Marijuana maker seeks $38M in tax breaks for new Ulster County production site

The company that got approval in March to build a 380,000-square-foot marijuana production facility in Wawarsing has applied for $38 million in tax breaks for its project and the future business.

Cresco Labs' application to the Ulster County Industrial Development Agency asks for a $28 million reduction in property taxes the Chicago-based pot producer would pay over 15 years to the town, county and Ellenville School District. That would cut the company's projected taxes over that time almost in half, to $29 million.

Cresco is also asking the agency to waive $10 million in estimated sales tax on construction materials for the facility, which is to be built on a 91-acre property on the edge of Ellenville where a factory that made TV antennas and then knives stood for decades.

Cresco will use the new building to grow marijuana, create marijuana-based products such as vaping oils and edibles, and store finished goods for distribution to retail sites. Cresco plans to start construction in July and finish in about 21 months, according to the application, which touts 100 construction jobs and 375 permanent jobs.

The 375 workers expected to be employed by the second year of operation are much fewer than the 679 maximum employees Cresco projected in November.

Cresco estimates the project will cost about $209 million, including $21 million it plans to spend on manufacturing equipment and $7.5 million budgeted for land acquisition. The company has an agreement to lease the property with an option to buy it that expires on Aug. 31.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, who had announced the impending Cresco project at a press conference last summer, cheered the revival of a dormant manufacturing site and the doubling of Cresco's initial spending estimate in a statement this week.

"They will turn a site that once represented the beating heart of this economy back into the economic engine that it can and should be — providing good-paying jobs for local residents and putting Ulster County at the leading edge of the rapidly-growing cannabis industry,” Ryan said.

A county spokesman confirmed Thursday that Ryan supports the tax abatement Cresco requested. Wawarsing Supervisor Terry Houck and Ellenville School District Superintendent Lisa Wiles could not be reached for their views on it. Houck praised the Cresco project as an "unqualified win for our community" in the press release from Ryan's office this week.

Cresco runs 21 marijuana-making sites and 51 retail sites in 10 states, including New York, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. It has four Sunnyside retail dispensaries in New York, including one in Bardonia in Rockland County, and has a manufacturing site in the town of Wallkill.

Tax breaks not uncommon

Two rival companies building facilities in Warwick to grow and process marijuana have been awarded similar tax benefits by the Orange County Industrial Development Agency.

Green Thumb Industries, which expects to employ up to 125 people, got $28 million in benefits last year from the Orange County agency: a $22 million property-tax reduction over 15 years and $6 million in waived sales tax. Citiva Medical, which expects to have 100 employees, got approval last month for $8.6 million in tax breaks.

PharmaCann, a company that has been growing and processing marijuana for medical use in Hamptonburgh since 2016, has not applied to the Orange County agency for tax benefits for the 50,000-square-foot extension it's building. It appears to have gotten a 10-year property-tax reduction for its original building through a state program known as 485-b, rather than through the county agency.

Each of those companies holds a New York license to make and sell medical marijuana and is preparing for the much larger recreational market after the state legalized pot use by adults 21 and older last year. None is licensed yet to produce adult-use cannabis. The state issued temporary licenses this month to 52 hemp farmers - including 12 in the Hudson Valley - to grow New York's first legal weed crop.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@th-record.com.