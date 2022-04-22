COVID and VISA Combine to Delay – Once Again – Basic DUI Matter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Friday, Larry Smith was convicted by a jury of the second-degree murder of Frederick Gill with the use of a firearm as well as several other charges, said the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. The incident took place on December 8, 2019. Smith and Gill got into an argument and then Smith shot Gill eight times, killing Gill, the DA’s office says. Afterward, Smith left in Gill’s car, which he set fire to the following day. Minutes after burning the car, Smith was pulled over during a traffic stop by a CHP officer. The officer noticed Smith’s injuries, as well as a “mostly empty gas, can with no lid in the backseat of the car.” Additional evidence found at the scenes, as well as DNA evidence, and surveillance footage from nearby homes linked Smith to the crimes. In addition to second-degree murder, Smith was convicted of arson, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces a maximum sentence of 55-years-to-life in prison. Sentencing is set for June 24, 2022.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO