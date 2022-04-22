Marion County Commissioners use ARPA funds to create non-profit grant program

The Marion County Board of Commissioners has established a grant program to benefit local non-profit organizations.

The commissioners voted last week to set aside $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act-State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (ARPA-SLFRF) funds for the program. The federal government awarded Marion County $12,643,552 in ARPA funds. The funding must be spent by the end of calendar year 2024, according to the legislation.

County Commissioner Kerr Murray said the commissioners decided to create the program because they recognize the fact that non-profit organizations in Marion County have faced significant challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, not the least of which is an increase in the demand for services and shifting operational needs. Those factors combined with a decrease in donations have placed a strain on many organizations.

The commissioners have not established a minimum or maximum amount of money that can be awarded to a single applicant. Commissioner Andy Appelfeller said when the fund is depleted, the commissioners can appropriate more money to replenish the grant program in order to serve the needs of more applicants.

Marion Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Carbary said he is glad that the commissioners have decided to provide the aid for local non-profits.

“We’re very pleased that the county commissioners are utilizing the ARPA funds to assist local non-profit agencies that have been affected by the pandemic,” Carbary said. “The chamber stands ready to help in any way possible.”

The application consists of four questions, according to Murray. The first question asks the non-profit to describe the nature of the request, the reason for seeking SLFRF funding, and the amount requested. Applicants are also asked to include documentation about the project, including the total cost, and the start and finish date of the project.

The second questions asks the applicant to list the other proposed funding source(s) for the project, including all contributors, grants, loans, private donations, and governmental funds.

Question three asks the applicant to explain how their proposed use of ARPA funds "is related (to) and (is) a reasonably proportional response to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts. Examples include, revenue loss, increase costs, etc."

The final question asks the applicant to "provide any additional information (they) believe will assist the Board of County Commissioners in determining (their) need and eligibility for an SLFRF contribution."

Non-profit organizations must submit project applications to the county commissioners by June 1, 2022, in order to be considered. Applications must include a signed W-9 form and a "board resolution or action that authorizes the individual to make the request" on behalf of the non-profit group.

Applications can be emailed to the Marion County Board of Commissioners at ARPA-SLFRF@co.marion.oh.us, which is the preferred method.

Applications can be mailed to the commissioners at the Marion County Building, 222 W. Center St., Marion, OH 43302. Applications can also be dropped off at the commissioners' office located on the ground floor of the Marion County Building.

Fax applications to 740-383-1190.

For information, contact the Marion County Board of Commissioners at 740-223-4001.

