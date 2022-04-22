ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Town of Palm Beach United Way's Ukraine Refugee Fund has topped $2M; new matching grants

By Carol Rose, Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
The Town of Palm Beach United Way's Ukraine Refugee Fund has topped $2 million as it announced three additional matching grants from island residents totaling $125,000.

Eduardo and Missy de Guardiola, and Robert and Lynda Nitabach, will each match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000, while the Bill and Marilyn Lane Family Foundation will match contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000.

“We have relatives in Ukraine, so this brutal conflict is personal to me and my family,” Robert Nitabach said in a statement.

“The Ukrainian forces and civilians have shown such incredible resilience, but they need support. We hope our matching gift helps the Town of Palm Beach United Way raise additional dollars to provide that support to the refugees who have had to flee their homes and communities. It is the least we can do as well as pray for an end to Russia’s horrific assault.”

The new donations come after the Town of Palm Beach United Way met matching gifts from George Albrecht, Christine and Alan Curtis, the Huckleberry Foundation, the Fanjul family, Jim and Irene Karp, Howard and Michele Kessler, Bill and Phyllis Mack, Jeff and Nicola Marcus, Joe and Susan Plumeri, John and Jana Scarpa, and Susan and Dom Telesco.

“We’ve got to keep the momentum going,” said Eduardo de Guardiola. “Five million refugees have already fled Ukraine since the war began. Others will follow as Russian troops continue attacking. We encourage the Palm Beach community to donate, or donate again if they’ve contributed already, so that we can continue raising much-needed funds for the Ukrainian people. They will need support for years to come.”

The U.N. Refugee Agency's data shows that of Tuesday, more than 5 million Ukrainians had fled their homes for neighboring countries, with 2.8 million of them ending up in Poland.

The Ukraine Refugee Fund, which launched March 4, totals $2.1 million. To date, $1.4 million has been distributed to nonprofit organizations providing food, water, medicine, medical supplies, hygiene items, financial assistance, transportation and other emergency aid to Ukrainian refugees.

World Central Kitchen and Americares each received $400,000; Global Empowerment Mission and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee each received $200,000; and St. Jude Global Alliance and Project HOPE each received $100,000.

Project HOPE was recently added, bringing the number of nonprofits receiving support from the United Way to six.

Project HOPE is partnering with a non-governmental organization in Ukraine to buy and transport pharmaceuticals and medical supplies across the country, including insulin, needles, sutures and gauze. Meanwhile, its team on the ground is also conducting assessments of health facilities to determine needs and how Project HOPE and partners can best fulfill gaps.

“We are offering a matching gift because we know the Town of Palm Beach United Way will make sure donations get to the Ukrainian refugees who are in desperate need of support,” said Bill Lane. “The needs are great, but every donation makes a difference.”

To donate to the Ukraine Refugee Fund visit www.palmbeachunitedway.org/united-ukraine. Make checks payable to Town of Palm Beach United Way with "Ukrainian Refugees" on the memo line, and mail to 44 Cocoanut Row, Suite M201, Palm Beach, FL 33480.

Donations are tax-deductible and 100 percent will benefit Ukrainian refugees. For more information, call 561-655-1919.

Carol Rose is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at crose@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

