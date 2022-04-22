ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyncote, PA

Bishop McDevitt QB Stone Saunders adds second ACC offer in as many days

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make it two ACC offers in two days for Bishop McDevitt freshman quarterback Stone Saunders. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here....

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

