ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall Co SO searches for equipment theft suspect

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7c0q_0fGrLMqO00
stolen mulcher

Investigators in the Dawson and Hall County Sheriff’s Offices are looking for a man suspected of stealing a $40,000 piece of equipment on the side of Interstate 985. A mulcher was taken from the side of the interstate in Hall County. A suspect seen on a surveillance photo and the mulcher are still missing.

From WSB TV…

The theft happened at Falcon Parkway in Hall County. Investigators said the owner of the $40,000 Fecon bullhead mulcher was working in the area and stored the equipment on elevated forklifts over the weekend. The owner luckily had a GPS tracker on the mulcher and it pinged at a convenience store on War Hill Park Road in Dawsonville.

The owner of the store was able to provide some still photos of the suspect, along with the equipment on a flatbed trailer.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white man between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing between 230-250 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen at the Texaco Food Mart on War Hill Park Road in Dawsonville just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.

Unfortunately, that was the last place the tracker pinged and there has been no sign of the equipment since then.

Investigators are still looking for the mulcher. They said the truck pulling the flatbed trailer is thought to be a 2008-2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, possibly silver or gold.

If anyone has any information on the man in the photo or if you have seen the equipment in the area, reach out to Hall County Investigator Bobby Hunt at 770-533-7224, or by email at BoHunt@hallcounty.org.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: drug, fraud, forgery suspects arrested

A 52 year-old woman from Bowman is booked into the Elbert County jail on charges that include making terroristic threats. Bond for Angela Moore was set at $5 thousand. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Haynes is facing felony charges that include deposit account fraud: he’s 41 years old, from Elberton.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

2 teens among suspects arrested in Athens Taco Bell shooting, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — Three people are in custody, including two teenagers, after Athens-Clarke County Police said they were connected with a shooting outside of a Taco Bell that happened earlier this month. On Friday, the police department said they arrested a 20-year-old, accusing him to be a party to...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thief busts through glass door, robs Floyd County gas station with ‘acrobat’ stunt

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County are searching for an “acrobat” they say robbed a convenience store over the weekend. Surveillance video released by the police department on Wednesday shows a man shatter the glass door before running through it and grabbing lottery tickets. He then hops up on the counter to try and take the cash register, but struggles to keep everything in his hands.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD: eastside shooting suspects in custody

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrests of suspects charged in an April 2 shooting on Athens’ east side: 17 year-old Cemetrius Robinson, 20 year-old Alysses Williams, and a 16 year-old whose name has not been released are facing counts that included aggravated assault stemming from what police investigators say was a gang-related shooting outside a fast food restaurant on Barnett Shoals Road.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Dawsonville, GA
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

The body of a 10-year-old girl from Wisconsin was found a day after she was reported missing. The remains of Liliana "Lily Peters was found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the fourth grader''s death. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.He also warned the public that a threat to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Hall Co So#Wsb Tv#Gps#The Texaco Food Mart#Chevrolet
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police: Georgia mother found dead after child abducted by father

A woman was found dead inside her home Saturday after her child was abducted in Monroe, police said. The body of Crystal Hyatt, 31, was found by Monroe police when they arrived at her home in the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her 27-year-old father, Gregory Deonte Norwood, investigators said.
MONROE, GA
WAAY-TV

8-year-old boy finds multiple dead dogs, dozens more chained up and malnourished

One mother is calling for change, after her young son stumbled upon three dead dogs on her neighbor’s property, dozens of others chained up and malnourished. Once her son told her what he saw, Britanie Emens immediately called the Madison County Sheriff's Office and animal control. Officers wrote up a detailed report, sighting graphic images that they saw first hand. That was Friday, April 15th. One week later, those dogs are still in the same, neglectful situation.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NotYourBonnie

Georgia Man Arrested For Freezing His Grandmother Alive

Suspect had a previous bench warrant out for his arrest after being charged with hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Creative Commons. Robert Keith Tincher III of Rome, Georgia is currently behind bars in Floyd County. The 29-year-old is being held on several charges, with the most notable being his connection to the death of his grandmother, 82-year-old Doris Cumming.
ROME, GA
WCNC

Georgia deputies warning residents not to approach their cars if counterfeit money spotted under wipers

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County deputies are warning people not to immediately approach their cars if they see money randomly placed underneath their windshield wipers. In a social media post Saturday, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said they have received several reports of residents finding counterfeit money under the wipers on their vehicles parked in the driveway.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
64K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy