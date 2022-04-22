Hall Co SO searches for equipment theft suspect

stolen mulcher

Investigators in the Dawson and Hall County Sheriff’s Offices are looking for a man suspected of stealing a $40,000 piece of equipment on the side of Interstate 985. A mulcher was taken from the side of the interstate in Hall County. A suspect seen on a surveillance photo and the mulcher are still missing.

From WSB TV…

The theft happened at Falcon Parkway in Hall County. Investigators said the owner of the $40,000 Fecon bullhead mulcher was working in the area and stored the equipment on elevated forklifts over the weekend. The owner luckily had a GPS tracker on the mulcher and it pinged at a convenience store on War Hill Park Road in Dawsonville.

The owner of the store was able to provide some still photos of the suspect, along with the equipment on a flatbed trailer.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white man between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing between 230-250 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen at the Texaco Food Mart on War Hill Park Road in Dawsonville just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.

Unfortunately, that was the last place the tracker pinged and there has been no sign of the equipment since then.

Investigators are still looking for the mulcher. They said the truck pulling the flatbed trailer is thought to be a 2008-2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, possibly silver or gold.

If anyone has any information on the man in the photo or if you have seen the equipment in the area, reach out to Hall County Investigator Bobby Hunt at 770-533-7224, or by email at BoHunt@hallcounty.org.

©2022 Cox Media Group