Voorhees Township, NJ

No charges in case of man who died an hour after arrest in shopping center parking lot

By Carol Comegno, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago
VOORHEES - A state grand jury will not indict Voorhees police officers in the 2020 death of a man who died in a hospital within an hour of his car accident and arrest at a local mall, the state attorney general's office announced this week.

An autopsy determined the cause of death of Richard Belline, 37, of Evesham was "methamphetamine intoxication and excited delirium," according to a statement by acting state Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

The suspect had fled police, who chased him on foot after he had a high-speed vehicle accident at the Voorhees Town Center on Sept. 6, 2020, police say.

The Attorney General’s Office had previously identified the Voorhees Township police officers as Thomas Bordi, who apprehended Belline following a foot chase, and three other officers who responded to the scene — Michael Marchitto, Kenneth Fowlkes and Jack Kluk.

Voorhees Police Department Chef Louis Bordi said his department is not permitted to comment on the grand jury decision and state investigation in this type of case.

Minutes before the accident at the Voorhees center, Belline had called 911 while driving in nearby Barrington, questioned his mental health and asked for help, according to the state law enforcement agency.

"I think I'm just crazy and I need help mentally," Belline said, according to a state-released recording of the call.

"I'm being pursued by a gang and they're trying to kill me," Belline also said in the call.

Belline said he did not know who was chasing him. "Are you part of them, too?" he asked the dispatcher.

A Voorhees police officer reportedly saw Belline speed through the parking lot of the Voorhees Town Center shopping mall and crash into a curb, according to officials.

The man reportedly fled on foot, but was chased down and restrained. Belline told police he did not feel well, requested help and admitted to using methamphetamine, police said.

According to the released body-cam videos, Belline repeatedly cried out for help during the nine minutes following his arrest, including as he was being placed into an ambulance.

"You're fine," an officer tells Belline as the handcuffed man stands slumped against a patrol car at one point. "You're intoxicated on narcotics. Relax."

A short time later, Belline tells police, "Somebody call 911."

"We're here," an officer responds. "You're acting like a fool."

An ambulance was on scene within minutes and took a conscious Belline to nearby Jefferson Stratford Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 3:45 p.m.

A bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found in the subject’s vehicle.

The state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) investigated the man's death in accordance with the Independent Prosecutor Directive, issued in 2019, which requires an investigation into deaths connected to a law enforcement encounter.

Carol Comegno loves telling stories about South Jersey life, history and military veterans for the Courier Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. If you have a story to share, call her at 856-486-2473 or email ccomegno@gannettnj.com.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

