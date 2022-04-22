ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Siding buckles, collapses from long-vacant downtown Rochester hotel building

By Brian Sharp, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

Strong winds are being blamed for the partial collapse of siding panels on a long-vacant former hotel building downtown.

Panels reaching up several stories in height buckled and tore loose from the building's north face, windows and all, exposing the century-old brick of the historic structure underneath. Some sections broke free, falling to the sidewalk and street below.

No one was injured.

The 10-story former Richford Hotel sits on the corner of Chestnut and Elm streets, at the edge of the former Midtown site and adjacent the Cadillac Hotel , for which redevelopment efforts have similarly stalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytZdO_0fGrKtde00

All this happened about 12:30 p.m. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph were recorded in the Rochester area at the time. The area was quickly cordoned off. The building owners are working with an engineer to stabilize or remove the remaining panels, according to the city. That work could take several days. Streets in the immediate area are expected to be closed at least until mid-day Friday.

The building has been vacant for a decade or two, awaiting investment. But it is said to be a wreck inside. And financing has proven elusive — particularly with the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Crtw_0fGrKtde00

The hotel industry shed millions of jobs in 2020, and saw occupancy rates plummet. Numbers rebounded last year, records show, but remained far-below pre-pandemic levels.

"That complicated everything," said Lou Giardino, representing a private equity group working on the Richford project. "It made every hospitality project on the planet radioactive."

Plans rolled out four years ago would have restored the former Richford as a hotel, with the first couple floors set aside for a salon and spa. New York state pledged $1.7 million to help with asbestos abatement .

The property is owned by a limited liability company registered to a family in Irondequoit that is not otherwise involved in commercial development but has a host of single- and two-family residential properties scattered throughout the city, records show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7ey1_0fGrKtde00

City records show the property has nine code violations on record, for such things as broken window panes and screens, a masonry wall needing repair, and horizontal siding broken and missing. The panels that pulled loose on Thursday "had not been a code violation until (Thursday), and may have been impacted by the strong winds."

The latest redevelopment concept is leaning toward an extended stay hotel, Giardino said in a phone interview from Arizona. There are regular conversations about how best to proceed, he said, but no formal dialogue yet with the city administration.

"I'm a Rochester kid," Giardino said. "I do care about it (the Richford), and we started it so we are going to finish it. Like I said, these are complicated projects to put together."

From the archive: New or expanded hotels in the works for east side of downtown

Contact reporter Brian Sharp at bdsharp@gannett.com or at 585-258-2275. Follow him on Twitter @sharproc . This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Siding buckles, collapses from long-vacant downtown Rochester hotel building

Comments / 6

Danielle Lillie
3d ago

but Mayor Evans won't speak to people who have ideas other than his. Such as addressing this issue, the crime spread, his wasting money on low income housing to attract people for tax generation when there no jobs for them first. You need to be able to work to be taxed. Otherwise you're just setting Rochester up for more eviction and employment issues which we know feeds the criminals activities

Reply(2)
3
